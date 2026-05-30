Narayana Educational Institutions Organize National Conference on AI-Driven MBA Education

Narayana Educational Institutions, through the Department of MBA at Narayana Engineering College, successfully organised NC-RIME 2026 (National Conference on Re-imagining MBA Education in the Era of AI, Analytics and FinTech), bringing together Vice Chancellors, academicians, researchers, industry experts, faculty members, and students from across the country.

The conference focused on redefining MBA education to meet the demands of Artificial Intelligence, Analytics, FinTech, and digital transformation. More than 125 research papers on contemporary themes including AI in Management Education, FinTech, Digital Banking, HR Analytics, Entrepreneurship, Leadership, Business Innovation, and Financial Analytics were presented and published in ISBN conference proceedings.

Delivering the keynote address, Prof. B. Rajasekhar Bellamkonda, Vice Chancellor, Yogi Vemana University, stressed the need for management education to evolve in line with AI-driven industries and data-centric business environments, highlighting the growing importance of technology, innovation, and research.

Prof. N.V.R. Jyoti Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Sri Krishnadevaraya University, stated that Artificial Intelligence is revolutionizing management education and urged students to combine technology with leadership, ethics, innovation, and problem-solving skills. He emphasized the role of AI-enabled classrooms, personalized learning, and stronger industry-academia collaboration, encouraging students to become “solution-oriented leaders.”

Prof. Allam Srinivasa Rao, Vice Chancellor, Vikrama Simhapuri University, highlighted the need for digital transformation, research orientation, and industry-relevant skill development to prepare MBA graduates for global competition.

In his message, Dr. Ponguru Narayana, Hon’ble Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Government of Andhra Pradesh, said AI, Analytics, and FinTech-based education would shape future leadership and appreciated the conference for promoting research culture and industry-academia collaboration.

Mrs. Indira Ponguru, Director, Narayana Group of Institutions, emphasized that management education must go beyond conventional business studies and integrate emerging technologies such as AI, Data Analytics, and FinTech. She encouraged students to develop research aptitude, creativity, and technological competencies to thrive in a global environment.

Conference Director and Dean-MBA Dr. Gangineni Dhananjay stated that NC-RIME 2026 served as a vital platform for discussing emerging trends in Artificial Intelligence, Business Analytics, Digital Finance, Entrepreneurship, Leadership, and Start-up Culture. He emphasized the need for students to develop industry-oriented skills, technological expertise, and leadership capabilities alongside academic excellence.

As part of the conference, a special academic interaction programme titled “Coffee with VCs” brought together Vice Chancellors, Deans, Principals, management representatives, and faculty members to discuss the future of higher education, innovation, and industry-academia partnerships.

The conference proceedings book was jointly released by Vice Chancellors Prof. B. Rajasekhar Bellamkonda, Prof. N.V.R. Jyoti Kumar, and Prof. Allam Srinivasa Rao.

During the valedictory session, the Department of MBA organized the Best Biz Guru Awards 2025 to honour distinguished educators from the Rayalaseema region. Dr. P. Subramanya Chary received the award in Finance, Prof. V. Barla in Marketing, Dr. M.R.S. Surya Narayana Reddy in General Management, and Dr. M. Neeraja in Human Resource Management.

A special Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Prof. K. Venu Gopala Rao for his outstanding contributions to management education, academic leadership, and institution building.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from Deans, Principals, Heads of Departments, faculty members, research scholars, and students, reaffirming Narayana Educational Institutions’ commitment to fostering innovation, research excellence, and future-ready