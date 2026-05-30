Concord Control Systems Announces Rs. 279.90 Crore KAVACH 4.0 Order from Indian Railways through Associate Company Progota India

Landmark order strengthens Concord’s position in India’s railway safety, signaling and train protection ecosystem

Lucknow, 30th May 2026: Concord Control Systems Limited (BSE: CNCRD), one of India’s leading railway technology companies focused on embedded electronics, control systems, and critical electronic solutions, today announced that its associate company, Progota India Private Limited, has received an order worth Rs. 279.90 crore from Indian Railways for the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of onboard KAVACH 4.0 loco equipment.

The order is domestic in nature and is scheduled to be executed within 12 months. This development marks an important milestone for Concord and Progota in India’s fast expanding railway safety and signaling ecosystem.

Commenting on the development, Gaurav Lath, Joint Managing Director, Concord Control Systems Limited, said, “This order is a strong validation of Concord’s growing position in India’s railway technology ecosystem. KAVACH is one of the most important safety initiatives of Indian Railways, and our participation through Progota strengthens our presence in high value, mission critical train protection systems. For Concord, this order enhances strategic visibility, deepens our technology positioning and reinforces our confidence in the large opportunity ahead in railway safety, signaling and embedded electronics. We remain focused on disciplined execution, strong governance and building Concord as a scalable railway technology platform from India.”

Nitin Jain, Joint Managing Director, Concord Control Systems Limited, added, “KAVACH 4.0 execution requires precision across supply, installation, testing, and commissioning. Our teams are prepared to deliver within the stipulated timelines while maintaining high standards of quality and reliability. This mandate strengthens our role as a trusted technology partner to Indian Railways and supports our long-term ambition of building an innovation led, execution focused and investable railway electronics company.”

The order strengthens Concord’s proposition across key important areas: Participation in a national railway safety priority

KAVACH is a critical safety initiative of Indian Railways and is expected to remain an important area of investment as the country scales railway safety and signaling infrastructure.

Deeper technology led positioning

The order further positions Concord as a railway technology company with capabilities in embedded electronics, control systems, safety systems, and critical train electronics, moving beyond conventional railway product manufacturing.

KAVACH is India’s indigenous Automatic Train Protection system, designed to enhance railway safety by helping prevent signal passing at danger, reduce collision risk and support safer train operations. As Indian Railways accelerates the deployment of advanced safety technologies across its network, this order places Concord, and its associate ecosystem in a strong position to participate in one of the most important railway modernizations opportunities in the country.

India’s railway modernization cycle is creating a significant multiyear opportunity across safety systems, train electronics, signaling, embedded control systems, onboard equipment and advanced monitoring solutions.

Concord is focused on building a diversified railway technology platform backed by strong engineering capability, RDSO approved products, manufacturing discipline, testing infrastructure, execution reliability and a growing ecosystem of technology partnerships and associate companies.

This order is a strong validation of Concord’s growing technology led positioning in railway electronics and train safety systems. It reinforces the company’s relevance in high value, mission critical railway applications where technology capability, execution discipline and reliability are critical.