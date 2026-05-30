University of Glasgow Invests Over £1 Million in Student Employment for Second Consecutive Year

The University of Glasgow has invested more than £1 million in student wages and paid internships for the second consecutive year, underlining its commitment to enhancing student employability and providing valuable work experience opportunities alongside academic study.

Having already crossed the £1 million threshold during the 2025–26 academic year, the University is on course to invest a record £1.5 million in student employment through a combination of paid internships and part-time campus roles. The investment reflects growing demand among students for flexible work opportunities that complement their studies while helping them build professional skills.

Located in Glasgow’s vibrant West End, the University benefits from a thriving ecosystem of student-friendly employers, including independent cafés, restaurants, bars, retail outlets and cultural venues. In addition, Glasgow’s city centre offers extensive opportunities across the tourism, hospitality and events sectors, making the city one of the UK’s leading destinations for student employment and work experience.

Beyond traditional part-time work, students are increasingly benefiting from opportunities emerging through wider economic development initiatives. The Glasgow Riverside Innovation District (GRID)—a partnership between the University of Glasgow, Scottish Enterprise and Glasgow City Council—now accounts for approximately 15% of all jobs in Glasgow, creating pathways into technology, innovation and research-driven industries.

The University itself remains a major employer of students, offering a range of paid on-campus positions including student ambassadors, content creators, interns and peer career support assistants. These roles are particularly popular due to their flexibility, allowing students to balance employment with academic commitments while remaining compliant with UK international student visa regulations.

Sharing her experience, Ananya Bansal, Events & Promotions Intern at the University of Glasgow, said, “As an international student, having the opportunity to work alongside my studies has been incredibly valuable. My internship has helped me gain professional experience, develop new skills and build confidence in a UK working environment.”

Similarly, Alina Chauhan, a Student Ambassador, highlighted the personal and professional benefits of campus employment. “Being a Student Ambassador has helped me grow both professionally and personally. It’s given me flexible work around my studies, introduced me to new people and helped me feel more connected to the University community,” she said.

The University continues to expand its employability initiatives through programmes such as ‘Find A Solution’, which funds paid internships with third-sector organisations across Scotland. During the current academic year, 48 internships were offered exclusively to University of Glasgow students, with each placement providing 160 hours of paid work experience while supporting organisations in addressing operational and social challenges.

University data reveals that around 50% of Glasgow students have undertaken part-time employment during each of the last three years, reflecting a strong culture of work-integrated learning. Employer interest is also rising. The University’s dedicated part-time jobs fair, introduced in 2024–25, attracted more than 1,100 students in its inaugural year. Attendance increased to over 1,350 students in 2025–26, with 23 organisations actively recruiting from campus.

Commenting on the trend, Sarah Armour, Assistant Director of Student Services (Careers, Employability & Opportunity) at the University of Glasgow, said, “Students today are looking for more than a degree alone—they want opportunities to earn money, build experience and professional networks while they study. Our continued investment in student employment reflects both the strength of Glasgow’s economy and the University’s commitment to ensuring graduates leave with practical skills and meaningful workplace experience.”

The University’s strong emphasis on employability is reflected in its graduate outcomes. According to recent data, 94.8% of graduates progress to a positive destination within 12 months of graduation, highlighting the effectiveness of the institution’s investment in career development, employer engagement and practical learning opportunities.

For students seeking to combine academic excellence with real-world experience, the University of Glasgow continues to provide an environment where they can build confidence, develop professional capabilities and enhance their career prospects while pursuing their studies.