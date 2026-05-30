Tanishq Launches New Gold Exchange Campaign Featuring Sachin Tendulkar, Reinforcing Trust and Transparency

Bengaluru, May 30, 2026: Tanishq, India’s most trusted jewellery brand from the House of Tata, has unveiled its latest Gold Exchange initiative featuring cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. The campaign highlights Tanishq’s industry-leading Gold Exchange process, emphasizing the transparency, trust, and customer-centric approach that have made the brand one of India’s preferred destinations for gold exchange.

For more than three decades, Gold Exchange has been an integral part of Tanishq’s offerings, enabling customers to unlock value from their old jewellery while upgrading to contemporary gold and diamond designs that reflect evolving lifestyles and preferences. To date, over 36 lakh customers have participated in Tanishq’s Gold Exchange programme, making it one of the most widely adopted exchange platforms in the country.

Built on the pillars of trust, transparency, and customer confidence, Tanishq’s Gold Exchange process ensures that customers receive maximum value for their old gold. As the category continues to gain popularity, the brand believes that true differentiation lies not merely in offering exchange services but in providing customers with complete clarity, assurance, and confidence throughout the valuation and exchange process.

At a time when consumers increasingly seek fairness and transparency in high-value transactions, Tanishq’s Gold Exchange proposition stands apart through its commitment to process integrity and end-to-end visibility. Customers can exchange old gold purchased from any jeweller, including jewellery with purity levels as low as 9KT, through a structured process designed to ensure accurate valuation and optimal value realization.

For many Indian families, jewellery purchases associated with weddings and significant life milestones carry deep emotional and cultural significance. As consumers look for smarter and more value-conscious ways to make jewellery purchases, Gold Exchange is emerging as a practical solution that allows them to leverage the value of existing household gold while continuing to celebrate important occasions.

Commenting on the initiative, Arun Narayan, CEO, Jewellery Division, Titan Company Limited, said, “Gold Exchange is fundamentally a trust-led decision because customers are parting with jewellery that holds both emotional and financial value. At Tanishq, we have spent decades building a Gold Exchange process rooted in transparency, credibility, and customer confidence. As the category becomes increasingly mainstream, we believe the true differentiator will be the trust customers place in the process itself. This initiative showcases the systems, safeguards, and transparency measures that continue to make Tanishq one of India’s most trusted Gold Exchange destinations.”

Speaking about the association, Sachin Tendulkar said, “In India, gold carries a deep emotional connection and is often linked to some of life’s most important moments, particularly weddings and family celebrations. Trust and transparency are therefore essential for people to feel confident and comfortable when buying or exchanging gold. Tanishq’s Gold Exchange programme respects this sentiment and strives to uphold it in every customer interaction.”

As Gold Exchange continues to evolve into a mainstream avenue for jewellery purchases, Tanishq remains focused on strengthening the factor that matters most to consumers—trust. Through this latest campaign, the brand reaffirms its long-standing commitment to making Gold Exchange more transparent, accessible, and confidence-inspiring, enabling customers to unlock the value of their existing household gold through a process built on decades of credibility, expertise, and care.