The Westin Pushkar Resort & Spa Appoints Kumar Arya as Director of Sales & Marketing

The Westin Pushkar Resort & Spa has announced the appointment of Kumar Arya as its new Director of Sales & Marketing (DOSM). A seasoned hospitality professional with more than 17 years of experience, Kumar brings a wealth of expertise in strategic sales leadership, revenue optimization, brand positioning, and market expansion. Throughout his career, he has been associated with leading global hospitality brands, including Marriott International, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, and Hilton.

In his new role, Kumar will lead the resort’s sales and marketing functions, driving strategic initiatives to strengthen the property’s presence across key segments such as leisure travel, destination weddings, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions), and corporate business. He will also focus on enhancing commercial performance, brand visibility, and guest engagement.

Kumar’s distinguished career spans several prestigious hospitality destinations, including The Westin Goa, Weligama Bay Marriott Resort & Spa, Le Méridien Jaipur Resort & Spa, and Fairmont Jaipur. Prior to joining The Westin Pushkar Resort & Spa, he served as Director of Sales at The Westin Goa, where he played a pivotal role in driving business growth and market positioning.

Welcoming Kumar to the leadership team, Vijay Chandran, General Manager, The Westin Pushkar Resort & Spa, said, “We are delighted to have Kumar Arya join us at The Westin Pushkar Resort & Spa. His extensive experience in luxury hospitality, coupled with a proven track record of delivering revenue growth and building high-performing teams, will be instrumental in further strengthening our market position. We are confident that his strategic vision and industry insights will contribute significantly to the continued success of the resort.” Expressing his enthusiasm about the new role, Kumar Arya said, “I am excited to take on this opportunity at The Westin Pushkar Resort & Spa. The resort has earned a strong reputation as a preferred destination for experiential stays, destination weddings, wellness retreats, and luxury travel. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team to elevate the resort’s market presence and create exceptional experiences for our guests.”

Set amidst the tranquil surroundings of Pushkar, The Westin Pushkar Resort & Spa continues to be a sought-after destination for luxury leisure travelers, destination weddings, and corporate retreats. Renowned for its immersive wellness offerings, contemporary luxury, and signature hospitality, the resort remains committed to delivering memorable experiences for guests from around the world.