NMDC Steel Turns Profitable in FY26; Records Best-Ever Production and Sales

Production Up 62%, Sales Rise 74%; Company Reports Positive PAT, PBT and EBITDA

Particulars FY26 FY25 Growth Q4 FY26 Q4 FY25 Growth Production (MT) 23,24,902 14,38,646 62% 6,42,086 4,43,287 45% Sales (MT) 24,54,682 14,14,191 74% 7,03,492 5,01,257 40% Revenue from Operations 13,641.81 8,503.05 60% 3,879.00 2,838.25 37% EBITDA 1,604.44 (1,716.89) Turned Positive 832.09 (271.51) Turned Positive Profit Before Tax 75.78 (3,321.72) Turned Positive 486.10 (664.31) Turned Positive Profit After Tax 58.72 (2,373.78) Turned Positive 391.91 (473.39) Turned Positive

*Production & Sales in Metric Tonnes and Financials in Rs. Crore

Hyderabad, May 30, 2026: NMDC Steel Limited (NSL), one of India’s youngest integrated steel producers, has announced its financial results for FY26. NMDC Steel Limited (NSL) delivered a landmark performance in FY26, achieving profitability and registering best-ever production and sales during the year, while also recording its best-ever quarterly performance in Q4, FY26.

NMDC Steel recorded its highest-ever annual production of 23.25 lakh metric tonnes and sales of 24.55 lakh metric tonnes during FY26, registering growth of 62% and 74% respectively over the previous year. The strong operational performance reflects improved capacity utilisation, enhanced efficiencies and growing market acceptance of NSL’s products across key sectors.

NSL has now achieved average capacity utilisation of 80% of its rated production capacity within two years of commencing its operations, marking a significant milestone in the operational stabilisation of the Nagarnar Steel Plant. This achievement places NSL among the fastest ramp-ups witnessed in the Global Steel Industry for a greenfield integrated steel project.

NSL also delivered its best-ever quarterly performance during Q4 FY26, with production rising 45% year-on-year to 6.42 lakh metric tonnes and sales increasing 40% to 7.03 lakh metric tonnes, underscoring the growing operational strength and market presence of the company.

The operational gains translated into a strong financial performance, with turnover increasing 60% year-on-year to Rs.13,642 crore. This robust growth reflects improved capacity utilisation, stronger market penetration and the growing acceptance of NSL’s high-quality steel products across key sectors.

Most significantly, FY26 marked a complete turnaround in NSL’s profitability. Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at Rs. 58.72 crore in FY26 against a loss of Rs. 2,373 crore in the previous year. Reflecting the strength of this turnaround, Q4 FY26 PAT improved to Rs. 391 crore from a loss of Rs. 473 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

NMDC Steel closed FY26 on a strong note, delivering its best-ever quarterly production and sales alongside a significant improvement in operational performance. Turnover for Q4 FY26 increased 37% year-on-year to Rs. 3,879 crore, while EBITDA stood at Rs. 832.09 crore against a negative EBITDA of Rs. 271.51 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Commenting on the results, Shri Amitava Mukherjee, Chairman and Managing Director, NMDC Steel Limited, said: “FY26 marks a defining year in NMDC Steel’s journey. Achieving profitability, recording our highest-ever production & sales and reaching nearly average capacity utilisation of 80% within two years of operations reflect the successful stabilisation of the Nagarnar Steel Plant. As we continue to improve efficiencies, expand our product portfolio and strengthen our market presence, we remain committed to progressing towards full capacity utilisation of NMDC Steel Plant, while supplying high-quality steel products that contribute to India’s infrastructure and industrial development.”

The achievements of FY26 mark an important milestone in NSL’s growth journey. With operations stabilised, profitability achieved and market presence continuing to expand, NMDC Steel is well-positioned to build on this momentum and create long-term value for its stakeholders in the years ahead.