Prime Minister Modi extends greetings on the occasion of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today extended his greetings to everyone on the occasion of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti.

The Prime Minister stated that Maharishi Valmiki’s noble thoughts have remained the fundamental elements of Indian culture and heritage, which will continue to nurture and enrich the nation across every era. He added that his invaluable messages for humanity will forever serve as a guiding light for the citizens of the country.

Shri Modi shared a Sanskrit Subhashitam today, highlighting the profound compassion of Maharshi Valmiki that gave birth to the very first shloka and laid the foundation of the Ramayana.

In a series of posts on X, the Prime Minister shared:

“आप सभी को महर्षि वाल्मीकि जयंती की असीम शुभकामनाएं। उनके सद्विचार भारतीय संस्कृति और विरासत के मूल तत्व रहे हैं, जो हर युग में राष्ट्र को पुष्पित-पल्लवित करते रहेंगे। मानवता के लिए उनके अनमोल संदेश देशवासियों के लिए सदैव पथ-प्रदर्शक बने रहेंगे।”