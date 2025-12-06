The Leela Palace Bengaluru Unveils the City’s First Lippan Art Christmas Tree, Created Exclusively for Its Holiday Celebrations

BENGALURU, Dec 6: The Leela Palace Bengaluru unveiled ‘Mirrors of Hope’, the city’s first Lippan Art Christmas Tree, at its annual tree-lighting ceremony last evening, reimagined this year as a celebration of artisan craftsmanship, women empowerment, and conscious luxury. The 12-foot installation, handcrafted by women artisans from Kutch in collaboration with the Karigar Foundation, brought India’s indigenous craft traditions to the forefront while redefining festive storytelling at the Palace.

In a city known for its dynamic blend of tradition and modernity, The Leela Palace Bengaluru has set a new benchmark for how luxury hospitality can approach festive celebrations, not as an opportunity for spectacle alone, but as a platform for cultural preservation, women’s empowerment, and sustainable design.

The ceremony brought together guests, cultural voices, and the hotel’s leadership to witness a celebration that honored not just the festive season, but the hands that created it. The installation has been aptly named ‘Mirrors of Hope’, each mirror embedded in the clay surface symbolizing light, reflection, and the promise of a brighter future.

In collaboration with women artisans from rural Gujarat, The Leela Palace Bengaluru crafted each element of the installation with care, using sustainable materials and techniques passed down through generations. Rather than opting for imported or mass-produced decorations, the hotel chose authentic, handmade adornments made from sustainable materials like clay, mirrors, and natural elements, which showcased the vibrant heritage of India’s craft traditions.

The result is a visually stunning tree adorned with intricate, handcrafted Lippan motifs, each one imbued with cultural significance and the personal artistry of its creator. Additionally, the installation stands as a representation of the hotel’s commitment to conscious celebration and environmental care.

Lippan Art, also known as Lippan Kaam, is a centuries-old craft form traditionally practiced by women in the Kutch region of Gujarat. However, like many traditional art forms, Lippan has faced challenges in recent years as younger generations move away from rural crafts and artisan communities struggle to sustain their livelihoods.

For The Leela Palace Bengaluru, commissioning this tree was about giving a vanishing craft form contemporary relevance. And by placing it in a high-profile space, the hotel ensured the artistry was seen, celebrated, and understood as part of India’s living artistic heritage.

The evening’s atmosphere was exquisitely enhanced by festive cocktails, delicate seasonal bites, and the enchanting sound of live Christmas carols that filled the lobby. By bringing together guests, artisans, and cultural narratives, the hotel turned the ceremony into a celebration of shared values, inviting guests to pause and appreciate the intersection of celebration and craftsmanship.

As the moment arrived for the ceremonial lighting of the tree, it became clear that this was not just a symbolic gesture. The illumination of the installation represented a deeper tribute to purpose and conscious celebration with the hotel committing to support artisan welfare initiatives based on engagement, a mechanism designed to extend the impact of the evening beyond the ceremony itself.

What’s further interesting in the tree will be disassembled after the festive season and its components thoughtfully repurposed into functional items such as handcrafted coasters for guest rooms, ornamental keepsakes for VIP gifting, and art pieces for internal display and mementos, extending the life and story of the installation well into the new year & reinforcing The Leela’s commitment to conscious luxury, where beauty is not fleeting, but enduring.

A part of a coordinated festive initiative across multiple Leela properties this season, the hotel demonstrated how a classic ceremony can be transformed to carry deeper meaning & that the festive season is not only a time for joy and gathering, but also a time for thoughtful action and purposeful celebration.

The Lippan Art Christmas Tree stands as a glowing reminder that joy can be beautiful, meaningful, and transformative all at once. And that when celebration is rooted in care, it reflects something far greater than light – it reflects hope, heritage, and the dignity of craft.