Riyadh Concludes First International Nonprofit Forum with 3,800 Participants and 43 Agreements Signed

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Dec 6: The National Center for Non-Profit Sector (NCNP) has wrapped up the first International Nonprofit Forum (Beyond Profit) in Riyadh, held under the patronage of Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi, who also chairs the NCNP Board of Directors.

The three-day forum drew more than 3,800 participants, including senior officials, representatives of public, private, and nonprofit entities, international organizations, philanthropic foundations, social entrepreneurs, and corporate social responsibility leaders.

More than 100 local and international speakers from 20 countries took part in over 30 panel discussions, alongside an executive program and a series of more than 25 workshops. Sessions examined the future of the nonprofit sector and how to deepen its economic and social impact by strengthening enablers, expanding partnerships, and drawing on international experience.

During the forum, NCNP announced two new initiatives: the Nonprofit Insurance Initiative “Wasaq” and the Nonprofit Research Awards. Both aim to support people working in the sector, stimulate research and knowledge, promote innovation, and build the institutional capabilities of nonprofit organizations.

The event also saw the signing of more than 43 agreements and memorandums of cooperation and understanding, covering organizational development, scientific research, capacity building, digital transformation, and data management. The agreements are intended to broaden partnerships, empower nonprofit organizations, and enhance their readiness and effectiveness.

As part of the forum’s activities, NCNP launched the Corporate Volunteering Network, an initiative to establish volunteering departments within private-sector organizations. The effort will connect stakeholders across sectors, increase the effectiveness of corporate volunteering, and encourage high-impact social contributions by developing practical guides, launching targeted initiatives, and boosting healthy competition in volunteer work.

NCNP also issued 29 Social Investment Certificates to nonprofit organizations, activating the Social Impact Investment Rules announced in August. The rules are intended to regulate the certification process, encourage entities to pursue social impact investment, and strengthen investor confidence in certified organizations.

The forum hosted the National Volunteering Award ceremony, where 37 winners were honored across 31 awards. The award includes four main pathways: Honorary, Institutional, Volunteer Initiatives, and Individual Volunteers.

Ahmed Al-Suwailem, NCNP CEO, said hosting the International Nonprofit Forum in Riyadh reflects the strong backing the sector receives from the Saudi leadership. He noted that the nonprofit sector is a key enabler of sustainable development under Saudi Vision 2030 and an important driver of building a more engaged and cohesive society.

Al-Suwailem described the forum as a global platform that brings together sector leaders and experts from around the world, opening up new space for collaboration and strategic partnerships. He said this strengthens Saudi Arabia’s position as an international hub for social innovation and impact and as a key supporter of nonprofit sector development. According to Al-Suwailem, the forum aims to reimagine the role of the nonprofit sector as a driver of human progress by advancing governance, building partnerships, enabling innovation, harnessing modern technologies, and investing in talent and skills.

He added that the forum is expected to deliver concrete outcomes, from expanding professional networks and attracting new social investments to helping nonprofit organizations adopt leading global practices. This, he said, will contribute to building a more effective, inclusive, and sustainable nonprofit ecosystem in Saudi Arabia and beyond. By hosting the first edition of the forum, he noted, Saudi Arabia is helping steer the global transformation of the nonprofit sector and consolidating its role as a center for innovation and influence in this field.

The close of the forum coincided with International Volunteer Day on December 5, an annual occasion that celebrates volunteers and highlights the development value of volunteerism worldwide. The timing offered an opportunity to showcase the pivotal role of volunteers in the Kingdom’s nonprofit sector. Through its sessions, initiatives, and the launch of the National Volunteering Award, the forum reflected a new phase in which Saudi Arabia is building a more organized and impactful volunteer ecosystem.

The recognition of volunteers throughout the forum underscored the Kingdom’s commitment to strengthening a culture of giving and embedding volunteer work as a pillar of sustainable development, in line with Vision 2030’s goals to boost community participation and expand the impact of the nonprofit sector at home and internationally.