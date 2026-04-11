TMU Promotes Road Safety and Adventure Tourism at ‘Uttarakhand Adventure Ride 2026’

Moradabad, Apr 11: Teerthanker Mahaveer University (TMU) played a significant role as the Knowledge Partner in the three-day ‘Uttarakhand Adventure Ride 2026 (3rd Edition)’, organized by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, New Delhi. The event aimed to promote adventure tourism among youth while spreading awareness about road safety.

The program commenced with a ceremonial lamp lighting and Saraswati Vandana, creating an inspiring and dignified atmosphere. In the welcome and inaugural address, Deputy Secretary General Dr. Jatinder Singh highlighted the significance of such initiatives, stating that events like these instill discipline and responsibility among young participants.

During the special address, influencer Deepak Gupta and Indian Air Force representative Nikhil M shared their experiences and encouraged youth to adopt safe driving practices and self-discipline. The event was efficiently managed by Deputy Secretary Vandana from PHDCCI.

Representing TMU, Director-CRC Arun Rana presented the university’s achievements and emphasized its active participation in initiatives that combine education with social awareness.

The Chief Guest, RTO (Enforcement), Moradabad, Sandeep Kumar Pankaj, stressed the importance of adhering to road safety regulations. He remarked that life is precious and even minor negligence can lead to serious consequences, urging participants to adopt responsible driving habits.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, riders, and stakeholders, reinforcing the importance of adventure tourism coupled with safety awareness. TMU’s involvement as a Knowledge Partner reflects its continued commitment to holistic education and community engagement.

The ‘Uttarakhand Adventure Ride 2026’ successfully concluded with a strong message promoting safe driving, responsible tourism, and youth empowerment.