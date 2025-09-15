Women’s Health Check up Camp Organized

Noida, 15 September 2025: Magmeet Electrical India Pvt. Ltd., under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, in collaboration with Mediways Health Foundation, successfully organized a comprehensive women’s health camp at Sant Kishori Saran Vidya Mandir, Sector 158, Noida.

The primary objective of the camp was to promote preventive healthcare awareness and provide free medical support to girl students and their families. A range of diagnostic tests including blood pressure, fasting blood sugar, body mass index (BMI), hemoglobin, and serum calcium were conducted free of cost. These screenings helped in identifying early health risks and encouraged participants to adopt a healthier lifestyle.

The camp was supported by a team of specialist doctors and healthcare professionals, comprising physicians, dentists, gynecologists, nutritionists, ophthalmologists, psychiatrists, physiotherapists, counselors, and nursing staff. Every participant received personalized consultation and guidance on maintaining overall health and well-being.