Bisleri partners with Indian Supercross Racing League as Official Hydration Partner

Guwahati – 9th October 2025 –The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) proudly announces its partnership with Bisleri, India’s leading packaged drinking water brand, as the Official Hydration Partner. This collaboration brings together the thrill of motorsport and the trusted legacy of Bisleri, ensuring athletes, teams, and fans stay refreshed and energized throughout the season.

Speaking on the partnership, Eeshan Lokhande, Co-Founder of ISRL, said: “Hydration plays a crucial role in a sport as physically demanding as Supercross and this season we are joined by athletes who are some of the best across the sporting world. This partnership with Bisleri reinforces our commitment to catering to world-class riders, keeping athletes, fans, and the entire team working relentlessly for ISRL hydrated, up to speed, and totally energized throughout. We are delighted to welcome Bisleri and look for this partnership to grow in the coming years as well.”

Adding to this, Tushar Malhotra, Director – Sales & Marketing, Bisleri International. “Indian Supercross Racing League is a platform that celebrates speed, endurance, and passion. At Bisleri, hydration is at the heart of performance, and through this strategic partnership, we aim to fuel the energy of racers and fans alike. This association reflects our commitment to supporting emerging sports and delivering hydration where it’s needed most, while also helping us strengthen our connect with Gen Z consumers.”