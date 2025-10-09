Florida Orange Juice Powers Tampa Bay Lightning in New Partnership

TAMPA, Fla., October 09, 2025 — The Florida Department of Citrus (FDOC) today announced it has teamed up with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Benchmark International Arena to offer fans the ultimate performance companion: Florida Orange Juice. The partnership pairs Florida’s most iconic beverage with one of the NHL’s most successful and respected franchises.

Throughout the 2025-26 season, fans will enjoy the bright taste of Florida Orange Juice in fresh and exciting ways, including in-arena mocktails, pregame giveaways and interactive product sampling stations at Ford Thunder Alley and Publix Plaza. Additionally, Florida Orange Juice will enhance the fan experience through community moments with mascot Thunderbug and behind-the-scenes access at morning skate sessions.

“Bringing the original wellness drink right to the rink is exciting – and that’s just the start of this partnership. Together, the FDOC and the Lightning will fuel performance and create moments of connection,” said Shannon Shepp, executive director of the Florida Department of Citrus. “Whether you’re an elite athlete or a super fan, you can enjoy the benefits of 100% orange juice — including game day hydration support!”

Whether cheering from the stands or enjoying the game from home, Florida Orange Juice offers a simple, delicious way to power athletic and wellness routines. Every glass of 100% orange juice is packed with vitamin C, and has other essential nutrients like potassium to help keep fans and families refreshed and ready for whatever the day brings.

“Florida Orange Juice can be an important part of the day,” said Mark Lambert, Lightning director of high performance & strength coach. “It includes a convenient source of essential nutrients, like vitamin C, potassium and folate, which support hydration and recovery. When consumed in moderation, it can be a valuable part of a balanced diet.”