AAEON Leverages MediaTek Genio SoCs for its latest SMARC Modules, the uCOM-M700 and uCOM-M510

Taipei, Taiwan – August 15, 2025: Industrial IoT solutions provider AAEON (Stock Code: 6579) today announced the released of the uCOM-M700 and uCOM-M510, two SMARC modules powered by the MediaTek Genio IoT platform.

The uCOM-M700 and uCOM-M510, which are AAEON’s first products equipped with MediaTek technology, offer SKUs powered by either the octa-core MediaTek Genio 700 or hexa-core MediaTek Genio 510 SoC, respectively. Both platforms leverage ARM big.LITTLE architecture for efficient processing, as well as an integrated NPU and VPU to go along with an on-chip Arm® Mali™-G57 MC2 GPU. With these SoCs, the uCOM-M700 and uCOM-M510 can draw from a foundation that prioritizes efficient, low-power operation alongside up to 4 TOPs of AI performance, making them well-suited to applications such as advanced human-machine interfaces and smart retail kiosks.

The modules’ specifications reflect the needs of their targeted application sectors, particularly with respect to the choice of display interfaces that can be used in conjunction with the Arm® Mali™-G57 GPU. Each module is equipped with HDMI 2.0, DP 1.4, and eDP 1.2, with an additional MIPI DSI connector available upon request. This grants users a broad choice to suit application need, while the combinations of said connectors allow for up to two simultaneous displays, one 4K and one 2K.

As far as OS support goes, Ubuntu LTS and Yocto are available by default. Critically, the latter comes with Chromium browser support in order to elevate the quality of production-optimized HMI applications. In addition to Ubuntu and Yocto, Android is available by request.

The uCOM-M700 and uCOM-M510 can operate in temperatures ranging from -40°C to 85°C, which alongside their industrial-grade CPUs and passive cooling architecture makes them ideal candidates for board-to-board rugged carrier integration for industrial environments.

This emphasis on industrial specs is also reflected in the I/O of the modules, which offer Gigabit Ethernet with time sensitive networking support, two sets of 4 and 2-wire UART serial connectors, as well as a 12-bit GPIO. Other interfaces include SPI, QSPI, I2C, and I2S, making for a well-rounded selection, particularly with regard to industrial use.