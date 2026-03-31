Everpure Unveils Blueprint for High-Impact Engineering Organizations

Bengaluru, Mar 31: Everpure the company revolutionizing storage and data management, in association with Zinnov, today announced the launch of ‘Culture Capital Creating Disproportionate Impact on Organization Success’, a playbook for building high-performance engineering organizations that drive sustained innovation and product ownership at scale. The playbook is an essential read for CXOs who are ready to move from a local tech hub to a global ‘innovation engine’ by creating a culture that puts technologists and engineers at the heart of value creation.

India’s Expanding Role in Global Technology Leadership

India today hosts one of the world’s largest ecosystems of Global Capability Centers (GCCs), employing millions of engineers and increasingly driving core technology strategy for multinational companies. More than 6,500 global leadership roles are now based in India, according to Zinnov research, reflecting a broader transition in which high-value decision-making is no longer confined to headquarters but distributed across global engineering hubs.

Drawing on insights from Everpure’s journey in India as well as from leading technology companies operating in the country, including Intuit, Adobe India and Mercedes Benz, the playbook explores how these organizations are deliberately designing tech-first cultures that enable local engineering teams to operate with deeper ownership and faster decision-making. The result is a new generation of elite tech teams that consistently outperform industry peers by generating significantly more intellectual property, product breakthroughs, and innovation output per engineer – driving uplift in the organization’s global performance.

Five Pillars of High-Impact Engineering Cultures

The playbook identifies five interconnected pillars that enable engineering organizations to consistently outperform industry benchmarks:

Charter: High-performing organizations deliberately assign meaningful product charters and empower teams with true ownership. When teams own critical product domains end-to-end, engineering centers evolve from delivery hubs into innovation engines; it becomes less about managing tickets, and instead about owning problems and defining the roadmap.

High-performing organizations deliberately assign meaningful product charters and empower teams with true ownership. When teams own critical product domains end-to-end, engineering centers evolve from delivery hubs into innovation engines; it becomes less about managing tickets, and instead about owning problems and defining the roadmap. Structure: Leading organizations structure engineering teams into small, autonomous groups—typically 7–10 members. Whipping out unnecessary middle management reduces decision latency, enables faster experimentation, and accelerates product iteration.

Leading organizations structure engineering teams into small, autonomous groups—typically 7–10 members. Whipping out unnecessary middle management reduces decision latency, enables faster experimentation, and accelerates product iteration. Talent: Elite engineering cultures prioritize deep problem-solving capabilities and go beyond just tenure and skills, embracing a radical meritocracy – shifting from tenure-based hierarchy to value-based influence, where top individual contributors can be as influential, and often better compensated, than traditional managers.

Elite engineering cultures prioritize deep problem-solving capabilities and go beyond just tenure and skills, embracing a radical meritocracy – shifting from tenure-based hierarchy to value-based influence, where top individual contributors can be as influential, and often better compensated, than traditional managers. Customer Obsession: Engineering teams operate close to the customer, engaging directly to gain deeper insight into real-world challenges, ensuring product development remains grounded in meaningful outcomes rather than specifications alone.

Engineering teams operate close to the customer, engaging directly to gain deeper insight into real-world challenges, ensuring product development remains grounded in meaningful outcomes rather than specifications alone. Innovation to the fore: Organizations that embed experimentation into their operating systems generate 5–6x more intellectual property per engineer than industry benchmarks, demonstrating the direct link between culture and innovation output.

“The most successful technology organizations are those where engineers truly own the problems they solve,” said Ajeya Motaganahalli, VP of Engineering and Managing Director, Everpure India. “When teams are empowered this way, innovation becomes a natural outcome of how the organization operates. While some companies might define success as hiring x-thousand more people, we’re interested in a more meaningful metric: IP per Capita. For Everpure, it’s about innovation, not headcount.”

“For years, GCCs in India were defined by cost and scale. That framing is now evolving. Today, these centers are moving beyond execution to take on meaningful ownership of product and innovation,”

said Pari Natarajan, CEO of Zinnov. “What differentiates them is not just talent, but how that talent is empowered, placing decision-making closer to the problem, grounding choices in data, and building deep, end-to-end ownership. This shift is not easy, but it is achievable with deliberate design across charter, structure, talent, and customer proximity. For organizations that get this right, the opportunity is significant, not just to participate in the AI economy, but to help shape where it goes next. This playbook is an attempt to make that journey more tangible by defining what excellence looks like and how to build it with intent at scale.”

The complete playbook can be viewed here: https://bit.ly/40XRXZD