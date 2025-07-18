Kramer Sets New Standard at John Abbott College with Scalable AVoIP Solutions

Kramer sets new benchmark for scalability and flexibility at Quebec’s John Abbott College using transformative AVoIP solutions

July 18, 2025: Kramer, the leading company in audio-visual experiences, has revolutionised teaching and learning at John Abbott College in Quebec, bringing all-new connected capabilities and possibilities to classrooms using a range of advanced AV over IP solutions.

In response to a rapidly growing student population and limited campus space, the new dynamic classroom complex, led by Canadian integration partner AVI-SPL in collaboration with Kramer, sets a new benchmark for scalable, flexible and user-friendly learning environments.

With a campus area of 1,600 acres, John Abbott College is an English-language public college located in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, near the western tip of the Island of Montreal. Faced with the daunting challenge of creating additional teaching space without undertaking a major construction project, the college took a modular approach to increase classroom capacity.

State-of-the-art classrooms

Completed in just four months, 32 prefabricated units were installed to form Maple Hall, housing 13 state-of-the-art classrooms designed to adapt to the evolving needs of educators and students alike.

Following a rigorous selection process, Kramer AV over IP solutions were specified to replace traditional point-to-point cabling with a fully networked solution. This design enables any source to be routed to any display – across classrooms or even campus-wide – opening the door to more interactive and collaborative teaching methods.

“Technology should enhance the lesson, not interrupt it,” said Ryan Forster, Coordinator of End User Experience at John Abbott College. “That’s what Kramer helped us achieve. Instructors walk in and everything just works. They can focus on teaching, not on technology.”

Each Maple Hall classroom features:

• 8” Kramer KT-208 touch panel with preview monitor for intuitive, one-touch control

• 86” SMART interactive display and two additional 86” LG displays for optimal visibility

• Kramer PA-120Z audio amplifiers and GALIL 6-C ceiling speakers for crisp, consistent sound

• Kramer KDS-DEC7 video decoders ensure ultra-low latency over IP

• Kramer VIA GO devices enabling wireless 4K streaming from any laptop, phone, or tablet

The project emphasized ease of use and low maintenance. All AV equipment is neatly housed in podium racks, while AV traffic is routed through a robust network backbone of Cisco Meraki and Ubiquiti switches. Motion sensors and integrated controls for lighting and shades further streamline the user experience and improve energy efficiency.

Empowering Educators, Engaging Students

The wealth of new Kramer technology allows the college to run with new levels of efficiency across the board. For both audio and video, the system supports real-time flexibility, allowing instructors to:

• Split displays for breakout group content

• Broadcast a single presentation across rooms

• Annotate shared content from any device

• Instantly adapt classrooms for different teaching styles

“We’re no longer locked into single-purpose rooms,” added Forster. “With this infrastructure, we can scale, adapt, and grow on demand. Instructors don’t need to think about inputs or buttons.”

The new setup enables instructors to split screens by group, share content from one class to another, or spotlight student presentations with a tap on the control panel. Instructors can annotate content directly on the interactive display or from their laptop and have it appear instantly on every screen in the room.

“It’s about flexibility,” Forster said. “We now have the infrastructure to support teaching that adapts in real time—whether it’s small group breakout sessions or sharing a single presentation with multiple classrooms.”

A Foundation for the Future

Encouraged by the success of Maple Hall, John Abbott College plans to expand Kramer’s AVoIP infrastructure throughout the wider campus, redefining how learning spaces are designed and deployed.