A Soulful Celebration of India’s Textile Legacy and Womanhood

Asha Gautam x Swadha Present Hunar Gaatha: A Soulful Celebration of India’s Textile Legacy & Womanhood

On July 9, Asha Gautam unveiled Hunar Gaatha a heartfelt tribute to India’s rich artisanal heritage and empowered womanhood in collaboration with Swadha, a women-led organization working towards girl child upliftment. The event brought together craft, culture, and community in a stunning showcase that celebrated not just textiles, but the stories and spirit behind them.

Held in an atmosphere brimming with tradition and purpose, Hunar Gaatha featured 68 handcrafted ensembles, drawing from over 100,000 hours of skilled craftsmanship across India. With techniques ranging from Banarasi and Paithani to French knots, Zardozi, Kanjeevaram, and Bandhani, the collection reimagined heritage through both classic and contemporary silhouettes each piece a testament to Asha Gautam’s commitment to revival and reinvention.

The evening opened with a soulful classical vocal performance by Vidya Shah, whose monsoon-inspired compositions created an emotive ambience. This seamlessly transitioned into the fashion showcase, where models donned signature Asha Gautam creations, followed by a mesmerizing Kathak performance by dancer Shivani that left the audience spellbound. The finale was the heart of the evening, as members of Swadha walked the ramp in Asha Gautam ensembles radiating authenticity, confidence, and grace. It wasn’t just a fashion moment; it was a powerful expression of empowered femininity and the transformative potential of craft.

The event was brought to life under the artistic direction of Rashmi Virmani, renowned for her finesse in visual storytelling and choreography.

Esteemed guests included:

Dr. Mallika Nadda, President, Special Olympics

Smt. Neeta Mansukh Mandavia

Smt. Babita Malhotra

Mahima Kumari Singh ji, Maharani of Udaipur

Ms. Neelam Pratap Rudy, Textile Advocator & Philanthropist

Dr. M. Beena, Development Commissioner, Handlooms

Ms. Sudha Dhingra, Dean, NIFT and several others from the worlds of policy, philanthropy, and design.

At its core, Hunar Gaatha was not just a show it was a movement. A moment of convergence between heritage and humanity, style and soul.