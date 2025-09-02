Mythos AI and lomarlabs Launch Next Gen Bridge Intelligence Pilot Aboard CB Pacific

London , 2 September, 2025 — Mythos AI , a leader in AI-driven marine autonomy systems, has completed the installation of its Advanced Pilot Assistance System (APAS) aboard the CB Pacific, a chemical tanker managed by CB Tankers, which is part of the Lomar group of companies. The installation marks a major milestone in the collaboration with lomar labs , the corporate venture lab of Lomar Shipping , and the start of a year-long trial to bring next-generation bridge intelligence to commercial shipping.

The project is not automation for the sake of it. It is intelligence where it matters most: within real-world navigation. Powered by a radar-first perception system, unlike most that rely on machine vision, APAS is built to integrate directly with existing ship radars, process multiple streams of data, and provide a single, prioritised alert to the crew. The result? Better decisions, fewer distractions, and safer bridge navigation.

The pilot system was installed with the support of CB Tankers’ technical team, and overseen by Janine Mask, Senior Test Engineer at Mythos AI.

“This is one of several active commercial projects for Mythos AI and marks the first operational deployment of our APAS on a tanker,” said Geoff Douglass, CEO of Mythos AI. “Our goal isn’t to replace the crew. It’s to equip them with next-generation capabilities. By integrating our proprietary radar perception, machine vision, and intelligent alerting with the vessel’s dynamics, APAS transforms complex situations into clear, actionable decisions, enhancing both safety and operational resilience. “Partnering with lomarlabs and CB Tankers enables APAS to capture and retain the expertise of master mariners and the navigational norms of ports worldwide, accelerating the system’s maturity. Together, we are validating performance at scale and laying the groundwork for broader fleet-wide adoption.”

Over the next 12 months, the system will undergo trials to validate its performance in live operational settings — from signal processing and collision prediction to supporting safe navigation and COLREG compliance. The CB Pacific, with its stable routing and Furuno radar setup, provides an ideal testbed for the system, ensuring that the system delivers practical benefits to both mariners and shipowners.

For lomarlabs, the pilot reflects a model of innovation that prioritises execution over hype. As a venture lab that rolls up its sleeves, lomarlabs provided technical oversight, vessel access, and project support for this initiative, which is part of its deep-tech playbook to accelerate startups through embedded collaboration rather than fixed cohorts.

“Real innovation doesn’t happen in pitch decks. It happens in real-time operations, port calls, dry docks, and sea trials,” said Stylianos Papageorgiou, Managing Director of lomarlabs. “Mythos AI’s radar-first architecture and modular autonomy approach show what’s possible when we meet founders halfway — not just with capital, but with trust, time, and access to tonnage.”

The pilot also supports Mythos AI’s commercial roadmap, which has been bolstered by deals with multiple commercial operators in the U.S. and growing interest from within the defense sector. The collaboration with lomarlabs is already attracting attention from major industry players — with product acquisition interest expressed and regulatory pathways being explored with class societies.