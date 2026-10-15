Phonak launches Roger On Sphere™: the first AI-powered remote microphone to separate speech from noise in real time

Stäfa, Switzerland – October 15, 2026 – Phonak today announced Roger On Sphere™, the world’s first remote microphone powered by a deep neural network (DNN) that separates speech from background noise in real time. It helps people with hearing loss follow conversations in busy restaurants, meetings, family gatherings and social events, over distance and in groups, where hearing aids alone may not be enough.

“Roger has transformed communication in demanding listening environments for nearly two decades,” said Alain Kertész, Senior Director Roger. “Roger On Sphere brings AI-driven speech separation to a remote microphone, giving users greater clarity and confidence in situations that were previously difficult to manage.”

Clearer speech in more situations

Roger On Sphere combines Phonak Sphere technology with the proven Roger wireless protocol. It continuously analyzes the surroundings and separates speech from noise in every microphone mode and at every noise level.

Compared with its predecessor, it delivers an additional 3 dB signal-to-noise ratio benefit. This is equivalent to roughly 50% less noise power, allowing users to communicate in environments with twice the noise level.¹

One microphone for work, home and social life

The device automatically adapts its microphone mode to meetings, lectures, online calls, restaurants, family gatherings and car journeys, so users do not need to adjust settings.

Key features:

AI-powered real-time speech-from-noise separation through RogerSense OS™

Automatic adaptation across multiple listening situations

Reliable, low-latency Roger wireless transmission

Broad compatibility with hearing aids, cochlear implants and other hearing solutions, including products across the Sonova portfolio such as Phonak Naída and Virto hearing aids and Advanced Bionics cochlear implant systems

Enhanced hardware design and updated myRogerMic experience

By making conversations easier to follow and reducing listening effort, Roger On Sphere helps people take a fuller part in life at work, at home and in social settings. Phonak encourages hearing care professionals to demonstrate the device in the clinic so clients can experience the benefits firsthand.

Phonak Roger On Sphere is available in most markets as of mid-November 2026.

References

1 Roh M, Gigandet X, & Sans M. (2026). Expand your world, with Roger On Sphere. Phonak Insight.

* Based on a 3 dB SNR benefit in typical operating range