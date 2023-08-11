Running a Business in the Digital Era: Data Protection

Companies need data to function; in the past, this data would likely have been housed physically in filing cabinets and the like, but nowadays, this data is all housed online. This has made things easier for businesses, but it also carries more risk because data housed online is arguably more vulnerable. This is why data protection is such a hot-button topic. Read on to learn more.

The Law

Every business has to adhere to a number of laws and principles to ensure that the business is being run as it should. When it comes to data protection, depending on where you operate and where your base is, there are likely to be laws surrounding the collection and use of data. You should do your research to ensure that you are aware of your obligations. Failing to do so can be incredibly detrimental to the business and result in fines, civil suits and lost revenue as your reputation is tarnished and consumers jump ship. It may also be worth partnering with a business like Solution Builders, who offer managed IT services and other states across America; they can advise you of your legal obligations and provide you with solutions.

Your Reputation

Speaking of consumers, any business that is found not to be taking its data protection efforts seriously is likely to discover that its reputation is affected. Even businesses that do everything they can but still experience a breach are likely to suffer. When your reputation is affected, the whole business suffers because you lose the trust of your consumers, and this can be catastrophic. It can take years to build a reputation, but it can shatter over a single incident. Brand image and reputation are everything. You can even use your data handling policies as a selling point.

Protecting Data

Most businesses tend to approach data protection similarly. They implement better password protocols ensuring that business accounts are secured properly, and they encourage employees to secure their profiles in the same way. Firewalls and other security programs are also installed on work devices to keep them safer. It is also always worth educating employees on how they can spot scams and stay safe online. This means teaching them how to spot phishing scams, unstable links and suspicious websites. Lastly, it is also important that you install anti-virus software on work devices, too; viruses not only slow down a device and make it harder to use, but they can also provide a back door for hackers to gain entry to your systems.

To Sum Up

Technology is firmly integrated into daily life for a lot of people around the globe, and it isn’t going anywhere. If anything, its use is only going to grow more pronounced. This means businesses can expect to continue to produce, store and use data in their daily operations. Developing better data protection processes simply makes good business sense. The misuse or misappropriation of data can be incredibly detrimental for a business, so be warned, if your data protection processes are lackluster, then your business is vulnerable, which is why you should be thinking about how you can shore up these vulnerabilities.