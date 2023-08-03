SimplyBiz and TAT Capital sign a Strategic Partnership Agreement

Hyderabad, August 03, 2023: SimplyBiz, an innovative multi-disciplinary professional services firm headquartered in India at Hyderabad, and TAT Capital, an Australia-based, distinguished Corporate Advisory and cross-border payment firm based in Australia today virtually signed a Strategic Partnership Agreement.

In a virtual event held on Wednesday, the Founder of SimplyBiz, India Mr Raghu Babu Gunturu, ISB alumni, and the founder of TAT Capital, Mr Ram Gorlamandala, an Investment Banker signed and exchanged an MoU and proclaimed their alliance.

Disclosing this in a press note issued both in India and Australia, Mr. Raghu Babu said, through this partnership agreement both firms intend to provide necessary tools of trade to the growing companies to navigate through the complexities of the international market and effectively establish their presence across these markets broadly covering:

Market entry, structuring advice, and set-up support to help foreign businesses commence their business operations in geographies such as Australia, India & New Zealand.

, Turnkey solutions on Build Operate & Transfer (BOT) model to set up and operate their businesses, particularly from sectors such as technology, services & trading.

TransactionAdvisory and execution support for corporate transactions covering Fund Raising, Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A), ESOP, and Due Diligence.

Entity Management services covering Finance, Accounting, Tax, compliance, Payroll, and Management Reporting

Advisory and management of Corporate Governance and Corporate Compliances.

Mr. Ram Gorlamandala adds the collaboration between TAT Capital and SimplyBiz opens doors to the exchange of knowledge, expertise, and resources between the two entities.

The strategic partnership comes on the heels of the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement signed between India and Australia just 7 months back, aiming to foster business growth and expand markets and clientele in both countries. By combining their respective strengths, TAT Capital and SimplyBiz intend to deliver diversified services and solutions to clients globally, with a particular focus on Australia, New Zealand, and India.

TAT Capital, founded by Mr. Ram Gorlamandala, boasts extensive expertise in the Institutional and Private Wealth sectors with a focus on facilitating trade and investment ideas between Australia, New Zealand, and the Indian subcontinent. Their services include capital raising, M&A, and international business development.

SimplyBiz, founded by Mr. Raghu Babu Gunturu, brings over 25 years of experience in managing professional service firms. SimplyBiz offers comprehensive services in Legal, Tax, Accounting, Advisory, and Compliance.

The ISB Alumni founded professional services start-up, SimplyBiz aims to build repeat /subscription-based revenue of INR 100 Crores in 5 years.

Growth-oriented Startups, MSMEs, and SMBs face challenges in Compliance Legal & Accounting functions, says Raghu Babu. If what MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar said recently in Hyderabad becomes true that the current one lakh and odd startups are likely to grow 10x in the next 4 to 5 years, the demand for professional services can be anybody’s guess, he added.

In the realm of professional services, SimplyBiz stands tall with a client base from across borders such as the USA, Singapore, Germany, Australia, Norway, Malaysia, Philippines, UK, UAE, Japan, and Russia.

For further information, please contact: TAT Capital: Contact Person: Ram Gorlamandala Email: rg@tat.capital Website: https://tat.capital/

SimplyBiz: Contact Person: G Raghu Babu Email: Website: raghu@simplybiz.in Website: https://simplybiz.in/