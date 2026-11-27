New Delhi, Nov 27: Indian researchers have developed a promising technology that could improve the performance and affordability of white light-emitting diodes (WLEDs), opening up possibilities for more stable, flexible and adjustable lighting in homes, smartphones and other electronic devices.

The new approach uses specially engineered halide perovskite nanocrystals to prevent unwanted colour mixing, a major challenge that has limited the wider use of these materials in lighting technology.

Conventional white LEDs are energy-efficient, but their manufacturing can involve expensive rare-earth elements and complex, high-temperature processes. Their colour tone is also generally fixed once the device is manufactured, offering limited flexibility to users.

Halide perovskite nanocrystals have attracted research interest because they can produce bright, pure colours at relatively low cost. However, they have a significant weakness: when different colour-emitting crystals come into contact, their halide ions can move between them. This process, known as anion exchange, can cause colours to mix and change, affecting the quality and stability of white light.

To address this problem, a research team from the Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences (CeNS), Bengaluru, working with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, has developed a two-step protection method.

The first step uses lead selenide to reduce defects, known as halide vacancies, on the surface of the nanocrystals. This helps restrict the movement of ions while maintaining the material’s brightness and colour.

In the second step, researchers apply an extremely thin protective coating of aluminium oxide, measuring around 5 to 6 nanometres. Deposited through atomic layer deposition, this transparent layer acts as a barrier, preventing ions from moving between neighbouring colour-emitting materials.

The team then used spray coating and micropatterning techniques to develop multi-layered white LED devices on both glass and flexible plastic substrates. This demonstrates the potential for the technology to be used in rigid as well as flexible lighting applications.

In optimised versions, the devices operated continuously for up to 24 hours while maintaining stable white-light emission. Researchers also found that the colour tone could be adjusted from brighter white to warmer or dimmer tones by changing the electrical current.

The findings, published in the journal Small, mark a promising step towards developing scalable and cost-effective white-lighting technologies.

However, further work is needed before the technology can reach the wider market. The use of lead in the materials raises environmental and safety concerns, making the development of safer, more eco-friendly alternatives an important next step.

If these challenges are addressed, the technology could contribute to the next generation of energy-efficient lighting and flexible electronic displays.