SINGAPORE, Nov 27 — Singapore’s Ministry of Education has put teacher workload in focus. In September, it outlined measures to give teachers more time for teaching and student interaction, including fewer responsibilities outside the classroom, external support and digital tools. In Parliament, lawmakers questioned whether time saved through technology is returned through planning, student engagement or rest.

AssessPrep is taking this approach into assessment through its Paper Mode, which lets schools retain handwritten examinations while moving marking and curriculum-based analysis onto a digital platform. Students write on paper as usual. Teachers scan or photograph scripts, upload them in bulk and use AI-assisted grading before reviewing marks. Results can track performance.

AssessPrep’s AI-assisted grading can be calibrated to each teacher’s marking approach. Through seed grading, teachers first grade responses themselves, giving the system a reference for applying marks and feedback to remaining scripts. AI-generated grades and feedback remain suggestions; nothing is finalised without teacher review and approval. Teachers can revise grades and add audio feedback for students.

A 2025 AssessPrep survey of 93 international schools found that 78% of teachers using AI grading saved more than 30 minutes per assessment. Another 73% said anonymous grading and automated scoring made assessment more efficient.

“Marking needs judgement, but it involves a huge amount of repetition,” said Karan Gupta, Co-Founder, AssessPrep. “If a teacher can set the marking standard at the beginning and let AI handle more repetitive work, the time saved can go towards feedback, planning the next lesson or sitting with a student who needs more attention. The teacher still sees the work and makes the final call.”

The timing is relevant for Singapore’s international schools as the International Baccalaureate introduces digital examinations for a small number of Diploma Programme (DP) and Career-related Programme (CP) subjects in 2026. Teachers and students may face a learning curve adapting to on-screen assessments. AssessPrep’s digital question banks and practice assessments can help schools prepare without spending time digitising resources, while familiarising teachers and students with new formats and helping manage workloads.

Schools not yet ready to transition can continue handwritten examinations alongside digital marking, feedback and performance analysis. This improves efficiency without an immediate change in how students take tests.