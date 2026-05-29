Tesla Launches Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive in India

May 29: Tesla has introduced the Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive variant in India, expanding its electric vehicle portfolio in the country and strengthening its presence in the premium EV segment.

The newly launched variant is designed to offer an enhanced driving range, refined interior features, and improved performance efficiency, catering to customers seeking a balance of luxury and sustainability in electric mobility.

The Model Y Premium RWD is positioned as an entry point into Tesla’s SUV lineup, while still offering advanced technology features, including driver assistance systems, a minimalist digital interface, and over-the-air software updates.

The launch comes as India’s electric vehicle market continues to grow, driven by rising consumer interest in sustainable transport solutions, supportive policy measures, and expanding charging infrastructure across major cities.

Industry observers note that Tesla’s move reflects its intent to strengthen its footprint in India’s premium EV space, where competition is gradually increasing with both global and domestic manufacturers introducing new electric models.

With the introduction of the Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive, Tesla is expected to appeal to urban buyers looking for high-performance electric SUVs with long-term efficiency and advanced connected features.

The company’s expansion in India is also seen as part of a broader global strategy to tap emerging markets with strong growth potential in electric mobility adoption.