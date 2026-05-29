Nutrition by Richi: Helping Women Heal PCOS & Hormonal Imbalances Through Sustainable Nutrition Practices

As conversations around women’s hormonal health continue to grow, more women today are seeking realistic and sustainable ways to manage concerns like PCOS, irregular periods, thyroid imbalance, gut health and hormonal fluctuations.

At the forefront of this space is Richi Agarwal, founder of Nutrition by Richi, a women-focused nutrition practice built around hormonal wellness, mindful nutrition and long-term lifestyle healing.

Richi’s journey into women’s wellness started from her own personal health struggles and experiences with hormonal concerns. During her journey, she realised that many women silently deal with symptoms like fatigue, bloating, irregular cycles, acne, hormonal weight gain and digestive issues without fully understanding the root causes behind them. This personal experience gradually inspired her to build a more approachable and awareness-driven space where women could better understand the connection between food, lifestyle, stress, gut health and hormones.

Through Nutrition by Richi, she primarily focuses on areas such as PCOS management, hormonal balance, thyroid health, fertility nutrition, menstrual wellness and gut health through practical and sustainable nutrition practices rather than restrictive diet culture or temporary trends.

According to Richi, one of the biggest gaps in women’s wellness today is the tendency to look for quick-fix solutions without addressing long-term lifestyle patterns.

“My approach has always been about helping women build healthier and more sustainable relationships with food and their bodies. Hormonal health is deeply connected to everyday habits, stress levels, sleep patterns and nutrition choices, and small consistent changes can make a meaningful difference over time,” says Richi Agarwal.

What sets Nutrition by Richi apart is its focus on realistic wellness practices tailored to individual lifestyles and health concerns. Instead of promoting extreme routines, the practice encourages balance, consistency and gradual lifestyle modifications that women can realistically sustain.

Over time, Richi has worked closely with women across different age groups and wellness journeys, helping them move towards more informed, balanced and mindful approaches to hormonal health and nutrition.

As awareness around hormonal wellness and women’s health continues to evolve, conversations led by experts like Richi Agarwal are encouraging women to shift from a restrictive wellness culture towards more sustainable, education-led and long-term approaches to healing.