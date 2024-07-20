30 Years of NIX’s Excellence Culminate in Silver Win at the 2024 Globee Awards

Tampa, FL, July 20, 2024 — NIX, a global leader in cloud services, proudly announces its achievement as a Silver winner at the 19th Annual 2024 Globee® Awards for Technology in the Cloud Infrastructure as a Service category. The Globee® Awards, renowned for their rigorous evaluation process by over 2,145 judges from diverse industries, honor the most impactful technology solutions worldwide.

Excellence Recognized

NIX’s recognition at the Globee® Awards underscores over three decades of technological leadership and innovation. The Silver win affirms NIX’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that address the evolving needs of businesses globally.

Strategic Partnerships and Innovation

NIX has cultivated long-standing partnerships with industry giants such as AWS, Microsoft, and Google Cloud Partner Programs, enabling access to state-of-the-art tools and resources. This strategic alliance empowers NIX to guide clients through complex technological landscapes, ensuring operational excellence and sustainable growth.

Future Outlook

Commenting on the win, Artur Bakulin, Cloud Architect at NIX, emphasized, “As a Globee® Awards Technology winner, NIX celebrates our commitment to innovation and customer success. This recognition fuels our drive to push boundaries and deliver unparalleled value.”

San Madan, President of Globee Awards, added, “Congratulations to NIX and all the winners of the 2024 Globee Awards for Technology. Your pioneering achievements are setting new benchmarks in the tech industry.”