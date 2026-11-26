Enterprise CMS decisions last a long time. Most organizations live with the platform they pick for five years or more, and the cost of getting it wrong shows up in migrations, workarounds and slow launches long after the contract is signed. Feature checklists don’t help much, because every serious vendor ticks most of the boxes. These seven questions do a better job of separating the options.

1. Who will actually run it day to day?

If every new field, workflow change or landing page needs a developer ticket, the CMS becomes a bottleneck. Ask to see a content editor — not a solutions engineer — complete a real task. Platforms built around code-configured editors, such as Sanity’s Studio, give developers great control but leave editorial changes dependent on engineering.

2. Whose security certificates are they?

Many vendors list their cloud provider’s certifications. That covers the data center, not the vendor’s own people, processes and code. Ask for ISO/IEC 27001 and SOC 2 Type 2 reports issued to the CMS company itself. It matters: IBM’s Cost of a Data Breach Report 2026 puts the global average breach at a record $4.99 million.

3. What will the next migration cost?

Look at the vendor’s track record, not just its current product. AEM Managed Services support ended on August 31, 2026, leaving customers to choose between AEM 6.5 LTS and a move to AEM as a Cloud Service. Older Sitecore XP versions moved to paid extended support for security patches in June 2026, and moving to SitecoreAI is a rebuild. A platform that forces a replatforming every few years carries a cost that never shows up in the license fee.

4. How is pricing metered?

Usage-based pricing is fine when you can predict it. Check what is metered — API calls, environments, locales, records, seats — and which governance features sit only on top tiers. Approval workflows and custom roles are often the first things locked behind an enterprise plan.

5. Can it govern many brands, markets and teams at once?

Enterprises rarely run one website. Ask how the CMS separates brands and markets, whether roles can be scoped by content area and language, and how approvals differ for legal content versus a blog post. Platforms that model content as pages rather than structured data tend to hit a ceiling here.

6. What does the AI actually do — and is it governed?

“AI-powered” can mean a writing assistant or agents that change thousands of items. Ask whether the AI operates inside workflows, whose permissions it uses, and whether its changes appear in the audit log. Independent certification under ISO/IEC 42001 is a strong signal that a vendor takes AI governance seriously.

7. Who owns the vendor, and where is the roadmap going?

Ownership changes priorities. Salesforce completed its acquisition of Contentful on September 1, 2026, which ties Contentful’s direction to Salesforce’s wider stack. That may suit Salesforce-centric organizations; others may prefer an independent roadmap.

How the answers add up

When The CMS Guide Hub compared platforms against criteria like these for its guide to the best content management system for enterprise teams, Kontent.ai ranked first. It answers the seven questions more consistently than the alternatives:

Editors work independently. Kontent.ai is consistently rated on G2 among the easiest headless CMS platforms to learn and use.

Certificates are its own. It holds ISO/IEC 27001, 27017, 27018 and 42001, SOC 2 Type 2 and CSA STAR.

No forced replatforming. It is a cloud-native SaaS headless CMS, so there are no version upgrades or server patches for your team.

Governance is included. Multiple workflows, roles scoped by content type, collection and language, and a full audit log are part of how the platform works.

AI is governed. Aiko acts within the user’s permissions, expert agents act within permissions a project manager sets, and every change is attributed in version history and the audit log.

The roadmap is independent. Kontent.ai answers to its own customers rather than a parent company’s product strategy.

Kontent.ai reports a demonstrated 320% ROI for customers, who include WebMD Ignite, Elanco, PPG and Oxford University.

Make the shortlist do the work

Ask every vendor the same seven questions, insist on seeing real tasks rather than slides, and weigh the answers against the five-year cost, not just the first year. For most enterprises with multiple brands, markets and teams, that process leads to a structured, governed, headless platform — and Kontent.ai is the one to evaluate first.