Can Air Pollution Affect Your Child’s Lungs? What Parents Need to Know This Winter

The change in weather often brings more than just cooler mornings. As air quality deteriorates and seasonal infections become more common, children may experience persistent coughs, wheezing and breathing difficulties. Here’s what parents need to know about protecting their child’s respiratory health.

By Dr. Nikhil Rajvanshi , Consultant – Pediatric Pulmonology, Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Malviya Nagar, Delhi

A few weeks ago, your child was running around, playing outdoors and going about their day as usual. Now, the coughing seems more frequent. There may be a slight wheeze while breathing, a cough that gets worse at night or repeated episodes of cold and congestion.

Is it simply the changing weather? Or could the air your child is breathing also be playing a role?

Yes, air pollution can affect children’s lungs. Since their lungs are still developing and they breathe faster than adults, children can be particularly vulnerable to polluted air, especially during periods of poor air quality.

As the festive season passes and winter sets in, air quality can become a growing concern in many Indian cities. Increased particulate pollution, colder temperatures and seasonal respiratory infections can combine to make this period particularly challenging for children’s lungs.

Why are children more affected by air pollution?

Children’s lungs are still developing. They also breathe faster than adults, which means they can inhale more air relative to their body weight. When that air contains pollutants, their exposure can be significant.

Two pollutants that deserve particular attention are PM2.5 and PM10. These are tiny particles present in the air, often released through vehicle emissions, construction dust, burning and other sources of pollution.

PM10 particles can irritate the respiratory tract, while finer PM2.5 particles can travel deeper into the lungs. Repeated exposure can contribute to airway irritation, coughing and breathing discomfort. Children with existing respiratory conditions may be particularly sensitive.

Dr. Nikhil Rajvanshi explains that children’s developing respiratory systems make them more susceptible to environmental triggers. Exposure to polluted air can irritate their airways and may aggravate existing respiratory conditions, making it important for parents to recognise recurring symptoms early.

When pollution meets winter: A difficult combination for little lungs

Winter can bring its own set of respiratory challenges. Colder air may irritate sensitive airways, while seasonal viruses increase the likelihood of respiratory infections.

When this coincides with poor air quality, children may experience more frequent respiratory symptoms.

For children with asthma, allergies or a history of recurrent wheezing, exposure to polluted air may trigger symptoms or make existing conditions harder to manage.

According to Dr. Rajvanshi, children who already have respiratory sensitivities may need additional attention during this period. Parents should be mindful of changes in their child’s breathing, particularly if coughing or wheezing becomes more frequent.

However, it is important to remember that not every winter cough is caused by pollution. Viral infections, allergies and other respiratory conditions can produce similar symptoms.

Is your child’s cough something to worry about?

A cough now and then is common during childhood. But certain symptoms deserve closer attention, particularly when they persist or keep returning.

Watch out for:

A persistent cough, especially at night.

Wheezing or a whistling sound while breathing.

Unusually rapid or laboured breathing.

Coughing or breathlessness during physical activity.

Repeated respiratory infections.

Difficulty participating in normal play because of breathing discomfort.

If your child has persistent symptoms, recurring wheezing or a cough that interferes with sleep and daily activities, consult a doctor.

Dr. Rajvanshi advises parents not to dismiss recurring respiratory symptoms as routine seasonal coughs, particularly when they begin affecting a child’s sleep, physical activity or everyday routine.

Seek urgent medical attention if your child is struggling to breathe, has severe chest retractions (the skin pulling in around the ribs while breathing), develops bluish lips or face, or is unusually drowsy or difficult to wake. Do not wait for a routine appointment in such situations.

Who needs special care?

Children diagnosed with asthma, respiratory allergies or recurrent wheezing may need additional attention during periods of poor air quality. Those who have previously experienced breathing difficulties or frequent respiratory infections should also be monitored closely.

Parents should not dismiss recurring symptoms as simply a seasonal problem. Early assessment can help identify whether the cause is an infection, an allergy, asthma or another respiratory condition.

Dr. Rajvanshi recommends that parents pay particular attention to children who have a history of asthma or recurrent respiratory problems. Monitoring symptoms and following the prescribed treatment plan can help prevent existing conditions from becoming harder to manage.

What can parents do to protect their children’s lungs?

While outdoor air quality is not always within our control, a few everyday precautions can help reduce children’s exposure to pollutants.

Be mindful of outdoor activities: Check the local Air Quality Index (AQI) before planning outdoor play. On days when air quality is poor, limit prolonged outdoor activity, particularly strenuous exercise.

Keep indoor air cleaner: Avoid smoking indoors, burning incense and using strong cleaning products around children. These can add to indoor air pollution. Keep windows closed during periods of high outdoor pollution, but ventilate the house when outdoor air quality improves.

Stay on top of existing conditions: If your child has asthma or another respiratory condition, follow the doctor’s treatment plan. Do not stop or change prescribed medication without medical advice.

Reduce the risk of infections: Encourage regular handwashing, maintain age-appropriate vaccinations and avoid close contact with people who have respiratory infections.

Pay attention to recurring symptoms: If a cough or breathing discomfort keeps returning, do not rely on home remedies alone. Get your child assessed by a doctor.

Dr. Rajvanshi advises parents to be proactive about reducing children’s exposure to polluted air, particularly during periods when air quality is poor. He also recommends that children with existing respiratory conditions continue their prescribed medication and follow their doctor’s advice rather than making changes to treatment on their own.

When should you consult a paediatric pulmonologist?

If your child experiences recurring wheezing, persistent cough, unexplained breathlessness or repeated respiratory infections, a consultation with a paediatric pulmonologist is helpful.

A paediatric pulmonologist specialises in diagnosing and treating breathing and lung conditions in children. Depending on the symptoms, the doctor may recommend a clinical examination, lung function assessment (where age-appropriate) or other investigations to understand the underlying cause.

The aim is not just to treat the immediate symptoms, but also to understand why they keep occurring and develop an appropriate care plan.

Protecting little lungs begins with paying attention

Children cannot choose the air they breathe, but parents can take steps to reduce their exposure and recognise when something is not right.

A cough that keeps returning, breathing that sounds different or a child who is less active than usual should not always be brushed aside as a passing winter problem.

Being observant, taking sensible precautions and seeking timely medical advice can make a meaningful difference to a child’s respiratory health.

If your child is experiencing recurring cough, wheezing or breathing difficulties, consult a paediatric pulmonologist at Rainbow Children’s Hospital for an appropriate evaluation.