Mumbai / Goa, November 2026 — Emerging actor Shushant Thamke, who made a promising debut as the lead in the 2025 film Pintu Ki Pappi (also released in Telugu as Kiss Kiss Kissik), returned from his first-ever visit to the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) and the concurrent WAVES Film Bazaar in Goa with more than memories. The festival, held from November 20 to 28 under the theme “Stories Without Borders,” became a turning point for the young actor as he secured new projects, expanded his professional circle, and deepened his understanding of the business of cinema.

Accompanied by his management team from Entity One Talent Management and his parents, Shushant described the trip as both professionally rewarding and personally special. “I attended the IFFI festival and Film Bazaar for the very first time. I was with my management team, so everything went very smoothly. I met renowned people, interacted with them, and a lot of networking happened,” he said. “I was with my parents, so it was kind of a family picnic for me. I was really happy that my mom and dad were able to experience everything with me. That just elevated the whole experience to the next level.”

On the opening day, he attended pitching sessions where filmmakers from across the globe presented trailers and sought collaborators and partners. “Filmmakers across the globe came together, showing their trailers and asking if someone would be interested in collab or partnership. I thought it was a very convenient way to do business in films,” Shushant noted. He also participated in co-production sessions and Knowledge Series discussions, connecting with key industry figures, including representatives from major players in the ecosystem.

The networking proved immediately fruitful. People he met already recognised him from his debut film. More significantly, on the very first day he connected with a Tamil film director. That conversation led to him signing his third film. “I met some directors and I realised that networking is so important because on the first day only I met this director and I got my third film. It was like the cherry on the top,” he said. He has also signed another film that is scheduled to go on floors in December.

The experience marked a personal evolution as well. Earlier focused primarily on the creative side, Shushant said the festival opened his eyes to the economics of filmmaking. “The overall experience was really nice and I got to learn about the business. Earlier I used to be involved only in creatives, but now I’m a little bit interested in the economics and business as well. I made good contacts, and every night there was a party. The hospitality was really good.”

An outsider with no film background, Shushant is a trained martial artist, gymnast and dancer. His debut in Pintu Ki Pappi, directed by Shiv Hare, showcased his versatility across action, emotion, dance and romance; the song Beautiful Sajna even featured Tiger Shroff in a dance sequence. He has consistently expressed his preference for larger-than-life commercial cinema in the mould of Pushpa, Don and War, and remains open to lead or antagonist roles in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu projects. Between films he has been selective with brand associations, aligning with names such as Decathlon, Adidas, Rise Motto, PlayStation and Raymond that reflect his sporting and lifestyle identity.

For Shushant Thamke, IFFI and the WAVES Film Bazaar were not just a first festival outing but proof that the right rooms, conversations and connections can accelerate a career. As he put it, festivals are where the business of cinema truly happens; and where one meeting can become the next big step.