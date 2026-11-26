Nov 26: Asian stock markets moved higher on Thursday, November 26, as investors returned to technology shares following the previous session’s sell-off. South Korea’s Kospi led the regional rally with a 1.73% rise, while the Kosdaq advanced 2.32%, supported by strong performances from major semiconductor companies.

The positive movement came as markets weighed several competing factors, including uncertainty over artificial intelligence spending, persistent US inflation and a fresh round of tariffs announced by the White House. Despite these concerns, buying in technology stocks helped lift sentiment across major Asian exchanges.

South Korea’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 3.25%, taking borrowing costs to a two-year high. The increase was widely expected and came as inflation remained above the central bank’s target. A relatively strong domestic economy has also given policymakers greater room to tighten monetary policy.

Japan’s markets followed the upward trend, with the Nikkei 225 gaining 1.21% and the Topix rising 0.71%. Technology companies were among the session’s strongest performers. SoftBank Group surged more than 11%, while Advantest climbed 7.3%. Shares of Lasertec and Disco advanced over 6% each, and Tokyo Electron added 4.6%.

The recovery extended to South Korea’s chip sector, where SK Hynix shares rose more than 4% and Samsung Electronics gained over 2.1%. Their advances followed recent pressure on semiconductor stocks as investors questioned the scale and long-term returns of artificial intelligence-related investment.

Other regional benchmarks also finished higher in the supplied market snapshot. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 1.46%, China’s CSI 300 gained 0.12%, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.15%.

Overnight trading in the United States offered a mixed signal. The Dow Jones Industrial Average recovered from a steep intraday fall of more than 1,100 points to close at 50,182.95, up 164.25 points or 0.33%. The Nasdaq Composite, however, dropped 0.62% to 23,585.80, while the S&P 500 declined 0.25% to 7,182.78.

Inflation remained a key concern after US personal consumption expenditures inflation increased to 3.8% year on year in October, compared with 3.7% in September. Core inflation came in at 3.3%, slightly above expectations, adding to uncertainty over the Federal Reserve’s future policy decisions.

Digital assets also recorded modest gains. Bitcoin rose 1.58% to $60,944.60, while Ether advanced 1.15% to $1,702.96. However, concerns about the broader technology market continued to weigh on the outlook for cryptocurrencies.

Investors are now assessing the possible economic and market consequences of the latest US tariff measures, which target more than a dozen trading partners, including China and the European Union. US financial markets remained closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving, with a shortened trading session scheduled for Friday.

The technology-led advance provided a lift to Asian equities, but the broader market outlook remains tied to developments in trade policy, inflation and expectations for artificial intelligence investment. Investors are likely to watch whether the latest rebound attracts sustained buying or proves to be a short-term recovery after recent volatility.