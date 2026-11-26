Nov 26: Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of Memories of My Childhood by Ion Creangă. The book is published by the Center for Romanian Studies, an independent academic research institute, based in the United States, whose mission is to promote knowledge and understanding of Romanian history and culture worldwide. Titles from the Center for Romanian Studies are published exclusively by Histria Books.

Ion Creangă’s Memories of My Childhood, illustrated by Moldavian artist Olga Rogozenco, brings a beloved Romanian classic to English readers. Creangă recalls his boyhood in nineteenth-century Moldavia, where his mother’s plans for his education compete with his appetite for mischief. Romania’s national storyteller is happy to admit how much trouble he caused. His younger self can be lazy, vain and inventive with excuses; the adults have their own failings. The humour comes through in family arguments and classroom absurdities, with affection that leaves room for criticism. Rogozenco’s vibrant illustrations accompany recollections full of village gossip, folk beliefs and the everyday work of weaving and farming.

The book gives readers curious about Romanian literature a personal introduction to the country’s rural past. Its questions about schooling, parental ambition and children’s freedom still feel familiar, while the customs and outspoken neighbours keep the story firmly rooted in the village where Creangă grew up.

Ion Creangă (1837–1889) was a Romanian writer and teacher whose stories drew on his childhood in Humulești, a village in northern Moldavia. Encouraged by his friend, the poet Mihai Eminescu, he put his spoken tales into writing. His memoir, Memories of My Childhood, and his folk tales are known for their earthy humour, outspoken characters and close attention to village life. He remains one of Romania’s best-loved storytellers.

Memories of My Childhood by Ion Creangă, 104 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-480-1, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. This title is also available as an ebook. Titles published under the imprints of Histria Books are distributed in the United States and Canada by Simon & Schuster and in the rest of the world through Unified Book Distribution.