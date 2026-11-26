The five-day solo exhibition at Amdavad ni Gufa showcases 34 original artworks in charcoal, pencil and acrylic, celebrating three decades of artistic exploration.

Ahmedabad, November 26, 2026: In a world defined by colour, multidisciplinary artist, filmmaker, actress, chartered accountant and entrepreneur Shaina Shah invites art enthusiasts to discover the extraordinary expressive possibilities of monochrome through her solo exhibition, ‘In Black and White’, at the Chester Herwitz Art Gallery, Amdavad ni Gufa, Ahmedabad.

The exhibition, which commenced on November 25 and will continue until November 29, 2026, received an enthusiastic response on its opening day, drawing over 400 visitors, including art connoisseurs, creative professionals and admirers of visual arts.

An exploration of light, form, texture and the many spaces between black and white, the exhibition brings together 34 original artworks reflecting Shaina Shah’s artistic journey spanning three decades. From intricate 6×6-inch miniatures to expansive 6×3-foot canvases, the collection traverses diverse artistic expressions, including hyperrealism, abstraction, portraiture and wildlife.

Through the interplay of charcoal, graphite and acrylic, Shah explores the emotional depth and visual complexity that can emerge even in the absence of colour. Each artwork invites viewers to look beyond its surface, discover subtle details and develop their own interpretation.

An Artistic Journey Spanning Three Decades

Shaina Shah’s association with art began at the age of three. By the age of nine, she had held her first exhibition, showcasing over 100 artworks. Having trained for 20 years under the guidance of her mentor, Bharat bhai Gajjar, she has created more than 1,000 artworks and received 26 national and international awards.

A multifaceted creative professional from Gujarat, Shah has pursued her passion for visual arts alongside her endeavours in filmmaking, acting, entrepreneurship, chartered accountancy and social development.

Speaking about the exhibition, Shaina Shah said, “Charcoal is my favourite medium. It is as fluid as water and is made of fire. Collecting these works has been an amazing experience. I want people to come, look closely, ask questions and find their own connection with the works.”

Celebrating Extraordinary Women Through Art

Among the highlights of the exhibition are eight selected portraits from Shaina Shah’s ambitious ‘WOW Women Project’, an initiative documenting the life stories of 196 women from 196 countries through art, stories and letters.

For the first time, visitors will have the opportunity to experience these selected portraits alongside audio narratives, offering a deeper understanding of the lives and journeys represented through her artistic expressions.

An Open Invitation to Ahmedabad

With its distinctive collection of monochromatic compositions, ‘In Black and White’ offers visitors an opportunity to experience the quieter, more contemplative dimensions of visual art.

Shaina Shah extends a warm invitation to art lovers, students, artists, creative professionals, families and the people of Ahmedabad to visit the exhibition, engage with the artworks and discover the beauty that exists beyond colours.

The exhibition is open to all.

Exhibition Details

Exhibition: In Black and White – A Solo Exhibition by Shaina Shah

In Black and White – A Solo Exhibition by Shaina Shah Dates: November 25–29, 2026

November 25–29, 2026 Timings: 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM

4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Venue: Chester Herwitz Art Gallery, Amdavad ni Gufa, University Area, Ahmedabad

Chester Herwitz Art Gallery, Amdavad ni Gufa, University Area, Ahmedabad Entry: Open to all

Open to all Medium: Charcoal, pencil and acrylic

Step into a world where shadows speak, textures tell stories and the spaces between black and white unfold into endless artistic possibilities.