QNu Labs Validates Real-World Performance of ARMOS QKD in Independent Global Study with VIAVI

Delhi, April 09: QNu Labs a global leader in end-to-end hybrid quantum cybersecurity solutions, has announced the findings of a research study conducted in association with VIAVI Solutions, a global leader in network test and measurement. The study leverages VIAVI’s industry-recognised MAP-300 platform to assess the real-world performance and deployment readiness of QNu Labs’ patented, certified and globally deployed Quantum Key Distribution platform, ARMOS.

The study establishes ARMOS as a robust, field-ready solution capable of enabling quantum-safe communication across enterprise and critical infrastructure networks. Evaluated under controlled conditions using VIAVI’s advanced test environment, the system demonstrated secure key generation over distances of up to 200 KM of standard telecom fibre (40 dB loss) without signal amplification, while consistently maintaining Quantum Bit Error Rates below 4 percent, well within safe operating thresholds.

At typical metro distances (~50 km), ARMOS achieved secure key generation rates of up to 8,000 secure bits per second, enabling real-time encryption for high-value data flows. Even at extended ranges of 200 KM, the system sustained performance at approximately 200 secure bits per second, reinforcing its ability to operate reliably across varying network conditions.

A key highlight of the study is ARMOS’ ability to operate seamlessly alongside 10 Gbps classical data traffic on the same fibre, with no measurable degradation to the quantum channel, effectively addressing a major barrier to QKD adoption by enabling integration without network redesign.

The platform also demonstrated strong operational resilience, autonomously detecting and recovering from simulated fibre cuts within minutes, while maintaining stable performance (i.e. self-restored secure key generation) without any manual intervention under real-world conditions such as attenuation and polarisation fluctuations, reinforcing its readiness for large-scale deployment.

Central to this performance is QNu Labs’ proprietary decoy-state Differential Phase Shift (DPS) protocol, which extends operational tolerance to up to 40 dB of channel loss, effectively doubling the transmission range compared to conventional QKD systems without compromising security.

Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Sunil Gupta, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, QNu Labs, said,

“As the industry moves closer to a quantum-driven reality, the need for proven, deployment-ready security solutions becomes critical. This validation reflects the depth of engineering and real-world readiness we have built at QNu Labs, with VIAVI’s globally recognised testing environment further reinforcing the robustness of our approach. It demonstrates that quantum-safe communication can be implemented at scale, without compromising on performance or disrupting the existing network architectures.”

Adding to this, Sameh Yamany, Chief Technology Officer, VIAVI Solutions, said,

“VIAVI brings deep expertise in optical, photonics, security, and critical systems testing to accelerate quantum-safe communications into real-world networks. We deliver independent validation with uncompromising rigor so these technologies perform at scale under real telecom conditions. We’re proud to partner with Qnu Labs to validate the ARMOS QKD platform, a key step toward operational, quantum-resilient infrastructure.” “Quantum security is at an inflection point where intent needs to translate into informed adoption. What this study enables is a shift from abstract promise to demonstrable capability, giving stakeholders the confidence to engage with quantum-safe technologies more decisively. For us, it is equally about shaping how these conversations evolve globally, positioning India-built sovereign indigenous innovation like QNu’s at the forefront of credible, scalable cybersecurity solutions”, said Ms.Sudiptaa Paul Choudhury, Chief Marketing Officer, QNu Labs.

The report also outlines the next phase of research, including testing under higher classical data loads, extended link performance beyond current benchmarks and deeper modelling of hybrid quantum-classical networks. These efforts are expected to support further the development of scalable and deployable quantum-secure communication frameworks.

Developed in India, ARMOS reflects QNu Labs’ continued focus on advancing quantum-safe technologies aligned with both national priorities and global security requirements. The findings from this study mark a significant step in enabling organisations to transition toward quantum-resilient infrastructure with greater confidence.