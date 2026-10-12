AECOM Announces New Global Transportation Leader

DALLAS, Oct 12 — AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the trusted global infrastructure leader, today announced it has appointed Dwight Pullen as Transportation Global Business Line Chief Executive, effective immediately.

In this role, Mr. Pullen will lead AECOM’s global Transportation business, which is ranked No. 1 by Engineering News-Record. He assumes the role as AECOM pursues a growing pipeline of Transportation projects globally, with particularly strong growth prospects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand.

“Dwight is a proven leader who understands what it takes to bring together our people, technical expertise and global capabilities around our clients’ most complex challenges,” said Lara Poloni, AECOM’s president. “He brings an innovative mindset and a strong focus on how we can continue evolving the way we work and deliver. I am confident that under his leadership, we will build on our strong foundation and create even greater value for our clients.”

Mr. Pullen brings more than 30 years of transportation industry experience spanning major infrastructure program delivery and global business leadership. He joined AECOM in 2022 to lead its aviation business and subsequently expanded his responsibilities to include surface transportation. Prior to joining AECOM, he held senior leadership roles across the infrastructure industry and led the delivery of major transportation programs around the world.

Mr. Pullen succeeds Russell Jackson, who served as interim chief executive of the Transportation global business line and will continue as AECOM’s Global Rail and Transit Director. AECOM thanks Mr. Jackson for his strong leadership during this period.