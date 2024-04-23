Agenda Announced for Semantic Data 2024: Taxonomy, Ontology, and Knowledge Graphs conference in London

Henry Stewart announces the agenda is now available for the upcoming Semantic Data 2024 event taking place in London on 27 June 2024.

London, United Kingdom, April 23, 2024 — Henry Stewart Events is delighted to unveil the agenda for the highly anticipated Semantic Data 2024: Taxonomy, Ontology, and Knowledge Graphs conference, scheduled for 27 June 2024, in London.

For more information and to register for Semantic Data 2024, please visit https://www.henrystewartconferences.com/events/semantic-data-2024

Session Highlights include:

Realising the Semantic Layer:

Lulit Tesfaye, Partner at Enterprise Knowledge, LLC, will elucidate the practical applications of advanced knowledge engineering and artificial intelligence (AI), guiding participants through leveraging the semantic layer to enhance knowledge capture, data integration, interpretation, and decision-making.

The Role of Semantics in Improving Customer Service:

Rahel Anne Bailie, Content Solutions Director at Technically Write IT, will explore the transformative impact of semantics on the customer support experience, from alleviating service rage to ensuring client satisfaction.

The Three Flavours of Taxonomy Tools:

Joyce van Aalten, Consultant at Invenier, will navigate participants through the diverse landscape of taxonomy tools, offering valuable insights into choosing the right tool for organisational needs.

Data Transformation in e-Commerce:

Rebecca Ruprecht, Ontology Lead at eBay, will showcase eBay’s innovative use of AI to enhance taxonomy and streamline data processes, revolutionising the e-commerce experience.

Speakers Include:

Ian Davis, Taxonomy Manager, Dods Group

Silver Oliver, Information Architect, Data Language

Anya Somerville, Head of Indexing and Data Management, House of Commons Library

Christian Baber, Chief Portfolio Officer, The Pistoia Alliance

Jane Lomax, Head of Ontologies, SciBite

Helmut Nagy, Chief Product Officer, Semantic Web Company

Avinash Dixit, Head of Life Science Practice & Customer Success, Datavid

Marc Stephenson, Co-founder/Director, Metataxis

Featuring an outstanding roster of speakers covering a variety of topics, participants will gain valuable insights and form new connections during the event.

Semantic Data 2024: Taxonomy, Ontology, and Knowledge Graphs

27 June 2024

etc.venues 155 Bishopsgate

London, UK

https://www.henrystewartconferences.com/events/semantic-data-2024

