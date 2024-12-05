Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited announces USFDA Tentative Approval for Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.7% (OTC)

Mumbai, 05th December 2024: Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited (Alembic) announced that it has received Tentative Approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.7% (OTC). The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Pataday Once Daily Relief Ophthalmic Solution, 0.7%, of Alcon Laboratories, Inc. (Alcon) NDA – 206276.

Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.7% (OTC) is used to temporarily relieve itchy eyes due to pollen, ragweed, grass, animal hair and dander. Refer label for a detailed indication. Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.7% (OTC) has an estimated market size of US$ 22 million for twelve months ending September 2024 according to IQVIA.

Alembic has a cumulative total of 219 ANDA approvals (192 final approvals and 27 tentative approvals) from USFDA.