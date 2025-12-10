Anand Mahindra Speech At Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025

Gaurava sabhaku namaskaram. Andaru bagunara

I am sure many of you here today have experienced a moment in your personal lives when the horizon of possibilities in front of you suddenly expands. I believe nations and states experience such moments too. And as I stand before you today, I can say with absolute conviction that Telangana is at precisely such a pivotal juncture in its journey.

We have just witnessed the Hon’ble Chief Minister launch a bold manifesto for the future. I had the privilege of reviewing this vision a few days ago, and frankly, I was astonished. Michelangelo is believed to have said: “The greatest danger for most of us is not that our aim is too high and we miss it, but that it is too low and we reach it.”

After seeing the blueprint unveiled today, it is clear that the danger of aiming low has been decisively buried. This is one of the most ambitious and genuinely people-centric visions I have encountered not just in India, but globally. Equally impressive is not just the scale of ambition, but the depth of its foundation. This vision was co-created. It was not written in isolation, but shaped by an extensive consultation with the citizens of Telangana by understanding their needs, aspirations and dreams.

This resonates deeply with me. I have often said within the Mahindra Group that vision is not the monopoly of a few. History shows us that the dreams which become reality are those that are shared. When people participate in designing their own future, the odds of success rise dramatically. And when policy is shaped with purpose, the impact multiplies. This vision—with youth at its core, women as economic leaders, and sustainability as a non-negotiable foundation—is a powerful embodiment of that belief.

My compliments to you, Chief Minister, and to your entire team for this inspiring process. At Mahindra, we are proud not just to observe this journey, but to be active participants. Our women-led battery manufacturing facility in Zaheerabad is not just a factory—it is our own statement of belief in the future being built here.

On a personal note, I am honoured to serve as Chairman of the Young India Skills University. I must admit, when the Chief Minister first asked me, I was hesitant. At this stage of my life, I am fiercely protective of my time. I had planned to focus my energies on Mahindra University here in Hyderabad and on educational initiatives I had already committed to. I was therefore preparing to politely decline. After more than four decades in business, I consider myself a reasonably tough negotiator. But I met my match.

The Chief Minister listened, smiled and then presented a case that made it impossible for my conscience to walk away. He saw that the Young India Skills University was not just about Telangana, but about India’s future. That clarity turned the request into an offer I could not refuse. And since accepting this role, my conviction has only deepened.

We are living through a digital tsunami. Artificial Intelligence dominates global conversations, often accompanied by fear. But I take a contrarian view. The more digital the world becomes, the more valuable the human touch will be. As AI absorbs the repetitive and routine, value shifts to what machines cannot replace: the skill of the hand, the intuition of the craftsperson, the empathy of the caregiver, and the problem-solving grit of the technician.

Look at many developed economies today. Their challenge is not a lack of capital or technology. It is the hollowing out of skilled, real-world talent. They have a surplus of managers, but a shortage of makers. Nations are built not only on the cloud, but firmly on the ground.

Telangana is choosing a different path. Through this University, we are asserting that the Blue Collar is the new Gold Collar. We are preparing a workforce that is not threatened by AI, but indispensable despite it. To help shape such a generation—one that can serve India and a world hungry for skill—is a privilege I rank among my highest.

So thank you, Chief Minister, for making me part of this mission. To the people of Telangana: the Mahindra Group is not a bystander. We will stand with you as you turn this distilled ambition of your people into prosperity.

Dhanyavadamulu.