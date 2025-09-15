ARAMIS Global Ambassador, Dwyane Wade, Celebrates New Fragrance Launch During New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK, September 15, 2025 — Heritage men’s fragrance brand, ARAMIS, officially launched its new scent, Intuition, with global ambassador, Dwyane Wade, during New York Fashion Week.

The celebration kicked off with an immersive pop-up on New York City’s iconic High Line, where guests explored the story behind the fragrance through scent, sound, and design. Dwyane Wade made a personal appearance at the interactive event, joined by his wife, actress Gabrielle Union.

Later in the afternoon, Wade participated in an intimate conversation around personal grooming, fragrance, and modern masculinity at Bloomingdale’s 59th Street. Moderated by Mike Muse, the conversation also featured Donato Smith, Wade’s longtime barber, and friend. Bloomingdale’s top clients were given the opportunity to connect in-person with Dwyane Wade, who has evolved from one of the most successful shooting guards of all time to a highly regarded multi-hyphenate producer, philanthropist, advocate, and entrepreneur.