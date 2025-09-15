Wellness Innercell Rises as Major Distributor in Cosmetics and Health Nutrition

CHANGWON, South Korea, September 15, 2025 — Wellness Innercell, a South Korean company specializing in cosmetics manufacturing and the distribution of health functional foods, is steadily expanding its presence in the global market.

Based on a wide range of health supplements and beauty products, the company has built consumer trust by delivering reliable quality and leveraging a professional distribution network to maintain stable growth. Its flagship product, “Joint Care,” a functional supplement that supports joint health, has been receiving positive responses both domestically and internationally.

Building on its strong export performance in the United States, the company plans to further strengthen its global distribution network with a focus on emerging markets such as Southeast Asia.

Wellness Innercell stated that as consumer demand for health and beauty continues to grow, it will actively target new markets with differentiated products and strategic distribution methods. The company added that through continuous efforts for R&D and global expansion, it aims to grow into a leading global wellness brand.

Starting this October, Wellness Innercell is set to launch “Joint Care” through Indonesian home shopping channels, accelerating its push into the Southeast Asian market.