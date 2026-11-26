Over 200 riders and 100 horses from the Armed Forces, paramilitary, police, schools and colleges compete in the National Qualifiers for Equestrian Tent Pegging and the U.P. Horse Show, 25 November to 5 December 2026

Greater Noida, 26 November 2026: Galgotias University today opened The Penta Grand 2026, the National Qualifiers for Equestrian Tent Pegging and the U.P. Horse Show, at its Greater Noida campus. Organised by the Galgotias Equestrian Club in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh State Equestrian Association (UPSEA), the competition runs until 5 December 2026.

Around 20 teams and more than 200 riders will compete over ten days, with over 100 horses in the field. The field includes the 61st Cavalry, one of the last serving horse-mounted cavalry regiments in the world, and the President’s Bodyguard, the senior-most regiment of the Indian Army, alongside teams from other Armed Forces, paramilitary and police units across India and riders from schools and colleges.

Tent pegging, a mounted discipline rooted in cavalry training, is contested today in international competitions across Asia, the Middle East, Europe and Africa. India has one of the deepest traditions in the sport, sustained largely by its Armed Forces and police mounted units, and national qualifiers are the route through which riders progress to higher levels of competition.

Commenting on the event, Maj Gen N S Rajpurohit, VSM (Veteran), Chairman, Indian Tent Pegging Federation, Former Chairman, Asian Equestrian Federation Tent Pegging Committee, and FEI (Fédération Équestre Internationale) Certified International Judge, said, “Tent pegging tests precision at speed, and these qualifiers decide who represents India at the next level. Bringing units such as the 61st Cavalry and the President’s Bodyguard to a university campus puts the sport in front of a new generation of riders. Galgotias University has a fantastic campus, and we are very impressed with the facilities, the organisation and the support the University has extended to the riders and officials. We see strong potential to build equestrian sport here.”

Speaking on the University’s role, Dr Dhruv Galgotia, Chief Executive Officer, Galgotias University, said, “Equestrian sport is contested at the highest level across the world, and India brings one of its oldest mounted traditions to it through the Armed Forces. Hosting the national qualifiers lets our students see that tradition up close and understand what precision, discipline and care for an animal look like at the top of the sport. We want Galgotias to be a place where sport at this level is played, not only watched.”

Hosting the qualifiers brings national-level equestrian competition to a university campus and gives students direct exposure to a sport built on discipline, horsemanship and teamwork. The University is providing the venue, accommodation, dining and logistics support for officials, stewards and working staff, and members of the Student Council are volunteering across the event.

About Galgotias University

Galgotias University is one of India’s leading multidisciplinary universities recognised for academic excellence, research, innovation, global collaborations, and industry aligned education. With a vibrant student community of over 50,000 learners and a global alumni network of more than 100,000 graduates, the University has built a rapidly growing ecosystem focused on technology, entrepreneurship, interdisciplinary learning, and real-world impact.

In the QS World University Rankings 2027 by Quacquarelli Symonds, Galgotias University was placed in the 1201-1400 global band and ranked 16th among private universities and 46th among all universities in India. In the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2027, the University was placed in the 1001-1200 global band and ranked 20th among private universities and 41st among all universities in India. The University is also accredited with NAAC A+, one of India’s highest institutional quality ratings.

Galgotias University offers programmes across engineering, artificial intelligence, computer science, semiconductors, business, law, media, design, health sciences, hospitality, liberal education, and emerging interdisciplinary domains. In 2026, students secured more than 5,500 job offers from over 1,250 recruiters. The University has built strong industry and innovation partnerships with organisations including Apple, Infosys, IBM, Accenture, Microsoft and byteXL, Intel, Cisco, Tata Technologies, L&T EduTech, Capgemini, and Salesforce, while continuing to strengthen its global academic engagement and startup ecosystem.

For media enquiries: communications@galgotiasuniversity.edu.in