12 Years of Manufacturing Experience | Multi-Use Syringe Pack | Designed for Calves

Pune, India, 26th November, 2026: Karma Nutrients, Pune, a leading manufacturer of animal healthcare products, continues to strengthen its presence in India’s livestock care sector with D-HORN™ Dehorning Paste. With over 12 years of experience in manufacturing and marketing dehorning paste, the company has established itself as India’s largest manufacturer of dehorning paste.

Designed for dairy farmers, cattle breeders and veterinarians, D-HORN™ offers a convenient paste-based solution for early-stage dehorning in calves. Its innovative multi-use syringe packaging enables controlled application, making the process convenient and helping reduce product wastage.

12 Years of Experience in Dehorning Solutions

With more than a decade of experience in manufacturing and marketing dehorning paste, Karma Nutrients has developed a strong understanding of the requirements of Indian dairy farmers and livestock professionals. The company’s focus on product quality, convenience and accessibility has contributed to its position in the Indian dehorning paste market.

D-HORN™ is designed specifically for calves and provides a convenient option for early horn bud removal when used according to the product instructions.

Convenient Application with Multi-Use Syringe Packaging

Dehorning at an early age is an important aspect of cattle management. Horned cattle may cause injuries to other animals and handlers and can damage farm infrastructure. Appropriate early dehorning practices can help improve herd management and farm safety.

D-HORN™ comes in a convenient multi-use syringe pack, offering several practical benefits:

Easy Application: Convenient syringe packaging allows controlled application of the paste.

Convenient syringe packaging allows controlled application of the paste. Precise & Hygienic: The applicator helps apply the required quantity with better control.

The applicator helps apply the required quantity with better control. Multi-Use Pack: One pack can be used for multiple calves, offering convenience and value.

One pack can be used for multiple calves, offering convenience and value. Designed for Calves: Specially formulated for early-stage horn bud removal in calves.

Supporting Indian Dairy Farmers

Speaking about the company’s journey, a spokesperson from Karma Nutrients said:

“Our journey in manufacturing and marketing dehorning paste spans the last 12 years. During this time, we have focused on providing practical solutions for India’s dairy farming community. Today, we are proud to be the largest manufacturer of dehorning paste in India. Through D-HORN™, we aim to continue supporting farmers and veterinarians with convenient and reliable products for livestock management.”

Usage & Product Information

D-HORN™ is intended for external use only and for animal use only. It should be kept out of reach of children and used strictly according to the directions and precautions mentioned on the product packaging.

Shelf Life: Best before 24 months from the date of manufacture.

D-HORN™ Dehorning Paste is available through veterinary stores, distributors and dairy cooperatives across India.

About Karma Nutrients

Karma Nutrients, based in Pune, Maharashtra, is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of animal healthcare and nutrition products. With 12 years of experience in manufacturing and marketing dehorning paste, the company has established a strong presence in this category and is currently the largest manufacturer of dehorning paste in India.

The company is committed to developing quality products that support livestock management, assist farmers and contribute to improved farm productivity.

For Media & Trade Enquiries

Manufactured by: Karma Nutrients, Pune, Maharashtra, India

Mobile: 9673675000

Product: D-HORN™ Dehorning Paste