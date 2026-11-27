HOUSTON, Nov 27 — PRIME BPM, a leading provider of end-to-end AI-powered Business Process Management software, has announced AI Agents 2.0, the next evolution of its four AI agents launched in January 2026. Building on strong adoption across industries, the latest advancements enhance AI-powered process mapping and documentation to help organizations accelerate BPM and operational excellence initiatives.

The enhancements improve AI-generated process quality, reduce manual effort, and make BPM activities more intuitive and accessible.

Key enhancements delivered include:

90%+ process map quality: Improved MapAI capabilities deliver higher-quality BPMN process maps, with support for external lanes and message events.

Multilingual and voice-powered mapping: Users can describe processes through voice input and generate maps in 30+ languages, including languages different from the source content.

Enhanced Image-to-Map: MapAI captures 100% of identified process content from source images and PDFs, reducing manual corrections.

Faster, context-aware SOP generation: AI Procedure Writer combines on-screen context with voice input to generate more relevant procedures.

The added capabilities build on real-world adoption of PRIME BPM’s AI agents. A leading bank mapped nearly 4,000 processes in under a month, while a leading aerospace manufacturing organization reported an estimated 70% reduction in mapping time by converting Post-it notes into structured process maps.

Expanding Conversational and Cross-Process Analysis Capabilities

PRIME BPM is developing capabilities that will allow users to build and refine process maps through natural-language conversations and generate supporting procedures alongside process maps.

Planned enhancements to its Digital Process Analyst include richer process analysis using procedures, task attributes, and other process information, alongside library-level analysis to identify improvement opportunities across multiple processes.

“AI is fundamentally changing how organizations approach BPM,” said Mark Khabe, Co-Founder of PRIME BPM. “With these advancements, we’re making it faster and easier for teams to discover, map, document, and analyze processes using AI, reducing manual effort and accelerating meaningful improvement and transformation outcomes.”

PRIME BPM continues to advance its AI capabilities to make business process management faster, more accessible, and scalable across organizations.