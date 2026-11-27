ATLANTA & ZUG, Switzerland, Nov 27 — The Coca-Cola Company and Gutsche Family Investments (GFI) have completed the sale of a 75% controlling interest in Coca-Cola Beverages Africa Pty. Ltd. (CCBA) to Coca-Cola HBC AG.

The proposed transaction was first announced in October 2025. The companies closed on Nov. 27 after receiving all necessary regulatory approvals in Africa.

Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola HBC have a separate option agreement providing Coca-Cola HBC the opportunity to acquire the remaining 25% stake in CCBA held by Coca-Cola within a six-year period.

CCBA is the largest Coca-Cola bottler in Africa, operating in 14 countries. Following completion of the deal, Coca-Cola HBC is the second-largest Coca-Cola bottler globally by volume, extending its footprint to 43 markets and serving approximately 1.2 billion consumers across Europe and Africa.

Advancing Coca-Cola’s Refranchising Strategy

The completion of the transaction marks another significant milestone in Coca-Cola’s ongoing strategy to refranchise company-owned and controlled bottling operations.

“This transaction reflects the strength of the Coca-Cola system and our long-term commitment to building locally led, world-class bottling operations,” said Henrique Braun, CEO of The Coca-Cola Company. “CCBA has established a strong foundation across Africa, and Coca-Cola HBC brings proven capabilities, deep market expertise and a successful track record of investing for sustainable growth.”

Luis Felipe Avellar, president of the Africa operating unit of The Coca Cola Company, said, “We are confident this combination will create new opportunities for customers, consumers and communities across the continent. Coca-Cola HBC is a strong, valued partner that has the ability to grow our business in Africa.”

The Gutsche family will remain connected to the Coca-Cola system and Africa through its ownership stake in Coca-Cola HBC.

Strengthening Coca-Cola HBC’s Presence in Africa

The acquisition builds on Coca-Cola HBC’s origins in Nigeria 75 years ago and its expansion into Egypt in 2022. Following completion of the acquisition, Coca-Cola HBC now represents approximately two-thirds of Africa’s total Coca-Cola system volume and serves more than half of the continent’s population. The combination creates a stronger platform to share capabilities, invest in people and infrastructure, and drive sustainable, profitable growth.

Zoran Bogdanovic, CEO of Coca-Cola HBC, said: “Today we mark a historic milestone as we complete the acquisition of CCBA. Africa is where Coca-Cola HBC began 75 years ago, and this acquisition significantly strengthens our presence across this incredible continent, creating a strong platform for sustainable, profitable growth. Our listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange this week further underlines our long-term commitment to South Africa and the broader African continent.

“CCBA is a high-quality business with strong market positions, deep local knowledge and talented people. We are very pleased to welcome our new colleagues to Coca-Cola HBC. Together, we will invest in our leading 24/7 portfolio, our bespoke capabilities and our passionate people to capture the significant opportunities ahead.

“I would like to thank The Coca-Cola Company and the Gutsche family for their trust and partnership, and our teams across CCBA, Coca-Cola HBC and the wider Coca-Cola system for their commitment in completing this transaction. We look forward to working together to drive joint success.”

As part of the transaction, Coca-Cola sold 41.52% of its 66.52% stake in CCBA to Coca-Cola HBC, while Coca-Cola HBC acquired the 33.48% stake held by GFI.

Rothschild & Co. acted as sole financial adviser to Coca-Cola. Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, Amsterdam Branch and UBS AG London Branch acted as financial advisers to Coca-Cola HBC. Nomura International acted as sole financial adviser to GFI.