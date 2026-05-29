Avaada Electro Limited Recognized as ‘Top Performer’ in Kiwa PVEL’s 2026 PV Module Reliability Scorecard

Mumbai, May 29: Avaada Electro, the solar PV manufacturing arm of Avaada Group, has been recognized as a ‘Top Performer’ in Kiwa PVEL’s 2026 PV Module Reliability Scorecard.

Avaada Electro demonstrated performance across multiple testing parameters and received Top Performer recognition across six test categories under Kiwa PVEL’s Product Qualification Program (PQP), which evaluates PV modules under a wide range of environmental and mechanical conditions.

Kiwa PVEL is the leading reliability and performance testing lab for downstream solar project developers, financiers, and asset owners around the world. Kiwa PVEL’s Product Qualification Program has been globally recognized for replacing assumptions about PV module performance with quantifiable metrics. This PV Module Reliability Scorecard is regarded as one of the solar industry’s trusted resources for PV module reliability and performance benchmarking.

In Kiwa PVEL’s 2026 testing cycle, Avaada Electro’s M10L, G12R and G12 Glass-to-Glass N-type TOPCon solar modules were recognised as Top Performers.

Commenting on the recognition, Mr Vineet Mittal, Chairman and Whole-Time Director, Avaada Electro Limited, said, “This recognition from Kiwa PVEL reflects Avaada Electro’s commitment to quality, reliability, and technological excellence in solar manufacturing. We remain focused on building globally competitive, high-efficiency solar manufacturing capabilities from India. “Earning Top Performer status in the 2026 Scorecard demonstrates Avaada Electro’s strong performance in multiple Kiwa PVEL PQP tests,” commented Tristan Erion-Lorico, VP of Sales and Marketing at Kiwa PVEL. “We commend the company for its focus on delivering high-quality and reliable solar modules to the market.”

As of March 31, 2026, Avaada Electro has a total combined solar module manufacturing capacity of 8.5 GW at its manufacturing facilities in Dadri, Uttar Pradesh and Nagpur, Maharashtra. The company manufactures high-efficiency N-Type TOPCon solar modules designed to meet global quality and performance standards.