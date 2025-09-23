Bay Window Expands Footprint, Enters Bangalore with it’s experience center

Bangalore, September 23, 2025: Bay Window — Global Design for Modern India — is proud to announce the launch of its experience center located in the heart of the Horamavu–Banaswadi design district — one of the city’s fastest-growing creative hubs.

Founded on the belief that designer furniture should be both aspirational and accessible, Bay Window blends global aesthetics with Indian sensibilities to create furniture that’s elegant, enduring, and designed for real, everyday living. Every piece is a reflection of the brand’s commitment to luxury that’s attainable, without compromising on craftsmanship or character.

Backed by over three decades in the furniture industry, Bay Window stands on the pillars of quality, trust, and an insightful understanding of how Indian lifestyles are evolving

“Our vision has always been to bring global design to Indian homes — in a way that feels personal, livable, and beautifully within reach,” said Siddhant Anand, Co-founder of Bay Window. “Bangalore has always inspired us — it’s a city where design, culture, and community converge. This store is more than just a retail space; it’s an invitation to experience what furniture can truly be.”

The new Bangalore experience center showcases Bay Window’s signature offerings — including furniture, curated décor, and bespoke design services. From Modern Vogue and Scandi Minimalist to Ethnic Chic and Luxe Edit, every collection is thoughtfully curated for today’s diverse Indian home.

“We believe great design is not just about how a space looks, but how it makes you feel,” said Shivani Anand, Co-founder of Bay Window. “Every piece we create is rooted in storytelling and purpose. With this launch, we’re excited to connect with Bangalore’s discerning homeowners, architects, and designers who value originality and substance in their spaces.”

This milestone marks a significant step in Bay Window’s South India expansion vision. With three successful stores in Hyderabad, the brand is now extending its presence to a city that celebrates design-led thinking and modern living.

The brand also aims to deepen its engagement with the architectural and design community, offering a collaborative space for interior designers, architects, influencers, and HNIs to experience its collections firsthand — and explore partnership opportunities that go beyond just products.