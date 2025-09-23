Fresh Gourmet & Tajín Clásico Team Up to Launch IrreZESTable Salad Toppings Including Chile Lime Seasoned Croutons, Pepitas & Masa Strips

Available at Retailers Nationwide and Online, New Offering from Fresh Gourmet Brings Peak Flavor to Salad Season

September 23, 2025: Fresh Gourmet, the go-to brand for chef-inspiring croutons and salad toppings, is elevating salad season in the tangiest and crunchiest of ways: with a zesty new lineup of ready-to-use Chile Lime Croutons, Pepitas, and Masa Strips, all seasoned to perfection with Tajín® Clásico, the top-selling chile lime seasoning. Combining Tajin’s signature tangy kick with a satisfying crunch, these new salad complements turn fresh produce into something truly craveable, with convenience.

The new, co-branded salad, soup, and bowl complements, found in the fresh produce section at your local grocer, offer consumers easy and inspiring ways to elevate veggie-based dishes and recipes. From Chile Lime Pepitas bringing a nutty zing to a grilled corn salad, or the Masa Strips spicing things up atop a bowl of tortilla soup, the possibilities for elevated flavor mashups are evergreen.

“Fresh Gourmet is always looking for simple ways to make our customer’s life more convenient, and more delicious,” said Senior Marketing Manager, Samantha McCaul. “With our new Tajín lineup of Chile Lime Seasoned Croutons, Pepitas & Masa Strips, it’s now easier than ever to take veggie-forward dishes up a notch, or two, in flavor.” “At Tajín, we’ve always believed in the magic our seasoning brings – elevating simple fruits and vegetables into something extraordinary. This partnership with Fresh Gourmet let us share that bold, crave-worthy flavor, in new ways, making it easier for people to add a spark of joy in their everyday healthy meals,” said Haydee Fernández, Director of Alliances, Tajín USA International.

The new products are now available in the produce section of grocery stores nationwide, as well as at Walmart, Walmart.com, and Amazon. Fresh Gourmet hosted a Vegetable Garden Supper Club this week in Los Angeles, featuring creative dishes with the new salad toppings and a special veggie cutting demo by viral sensation elninja17_.