Bhutani Filmfare Awards Punjabi 2025: Nomination List Out Now, Bibi Rajni leads with 16 nominations, followed by Shayar with 14 and Jatt & Juliet 3, Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di, and Warning 2 with 10 nominations each

August 09th, 2025: Filmfare Awards Punjabi is all set to return with its most spectacular edition yet, an unforgettable night that will honour the very best in Punjabi cinema. Bhutani Filmfare Awards Punjabi 2025 co-presented by Easemytrip will be held on August 23, 2025, at I.S. Bindra PCA Stadium in Sector 63, Mohali, Chandigarh, celebrating films and performances released between January 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024.

Leading the nominations this year is Bibi Rajni with 16 nominations, including Best Film (Critics’), Best Screenplay, and Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female), and more. Shayar follows closely with 14 nominations, while Jatt & Juliet 3, Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di, and Warning 2 secure 10 nominations each. Other top contenders include Mittran Da Challeya Truck Ni and Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri with 9 nominations each, and Je Jatt Vigarh Gya and Jee Ve Sohneya Jee with 8 nominations each. Neeru Bajwa, Sargun Mehta, Roopi Gill, Simi Chahal, Sonam Bajwa, Sunanda Sharma and Wamiqa Gabbi shine among the nominees for Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female). Ammy Virk, Amrinder Gill, Diljit Dosanjh, Gippy Grewal, Jai Randhawa and Parmish Verma bagged nominations for Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male).

The night will also feature electrifying performances by some of the biggest names in the industry, including Yo Yo Honey Singh, B Praak, Jacqueline Fernandez, Soundarya Sharma, and will be hosted by Maniesh Paul.

Speaking about the highly anticipated edition, Mr. Rohit Gopakumar, Director of Worldwide Media and CEO of ZENL, BCCL TV & Digital Network, shared, “Punjabi cinema has always stood out for its vibrant storytelling, cultural richness, and artistic brilliance. With the support of our partners, Filmfare Awards Punjabi 2025 is all set to be the biggest celebration of Punjabi Cinema.” Mr. Jitesh Pillaai, Editor-in-Chief, Filmfare, added, “Punjabi cinema has expanded its reach while staying rooted in storytelling that moves, entertains, and resonates. This year’s edition will not only reward cinematic excellence but also celebrate the very soul of Punjabi storytelling.”

With tickets for Filmfare Awards Punjabi 2025 now live on BookMyShow, the countdown for the most exciting night in Punjabi entertainment has officially begun!

Filmfare Awards Punjabi Nominations- 2025

Partners:

Title Partner: Bhutani Infra

Co-presented by: EaseMyTrip

Curated by: Force of Talent

Best Film

Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di

Jatt & Juliet 3

Mittran Da Challeya Truck Ni

Shayar

Shinda Shinda No Papa

Warning 2

Best Director

Amar Hundal (Warning 2)

Gippy Grewal (Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di)

Jagdeep Sidhu (Jatt & Juliet 3)

Maneesh Bhatt (Je Jatt Vigarh Gya)

Parmish Verma (Tabaah)

Rakesh Dhawan (Mittran Da Challeya Truck Ni)

Best Film (Critics’)

Apne Ghar Begane (Balraj Syal)

Bibi Rajni (Amar Hundal)

Shahkot (Rajiv Dhingra)

Shayar (Uday Pratap Singh)

Ucha Dar Babe Nanak Da (Tarnvir Singh Jagpal)

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male)

Ammy Virk (Kudi Haryane Val Di)

Amrinder Gill (Mittran Da Challeya Truck Ni)

Diljit Dosanjh (Jatt & Juliet 3)

Gippy Grewal (Shinda Shinda No Papa)

Jai Randhhawa (Je Jatt Vigarh Gya)

Parmish Verma (Tabaah)

Best Actor (Critics’)

Dev Kharoud (Ucha Dar Babe Nanak Da)

Gippy Grewal (Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di)

Jagjeet Sandhu (Oye Bhole Oye)

Prince Kanwaljit Singh (Sector 17)

Satinder Sartaaj (Shayar)

Yograj Singh (Apne Ghar Begane)

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female)

Neeru Bajwa (Shayar)

Roopi Gill (Bibi Rajni)

Sargun Mehta (Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri)

Simi Chahal (Jee Ve Sohneya Jee)

Sonam Bajwa (Kudi Haryane Val Di)

Sunanda Sharma (Mittran Da Challeya Truck Ni)

Wamiqa Gabbi (Tabaah)

Best Actress (Critics’)

Jasmine Bhasin (Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di)

Manjot Dhillon (Mansooba)

Neeru Bajwa (Jatt & Juliet 3)

Pranjal Dahiya (Rose Rosy Te Gulab)

Roopi Gill (Bibi Rajni)

Wamiqa Gabbi (Tabaah)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male)

Gurpreet Ghuggi (Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di)

Hardip Gill (Mittran Da Challeya Truck Ni)

Mintu Kapa (Jee Ve Sohneya Jee)

Pawan Malhotra (Je Jatt Vigarh Gya)

Yashpal Sharma (Kudi Haryane Val Di)

Yograj Singh (Bibi Rajni)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female)

Anita Devgan (Ni Main Sass Kuttni 2)

Gurdeep Grewal (Je Jatt Vigarh Gya)

Gurpreet Bhangu (Bibi Rajni)

Jasmine Bajwa (Jatt & Juliet 3)

Nirmal Rishi (Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri)

Simran Chahal (Shayar)

Best Music Album

Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di (Gippy Grewal)

Jatt & Juliet 3 (Bunny)

Jatt Nu Chudail Takri (Avvy Sra)

Jee Ve Sohneya Jee (Sunny Vik & N Vee)

Khadari (Desi Crew & Daddy Beats)

Mittran Da Challeya Truck Ni (Jatinder Shah)

Shayar (Beat Minister, Gag Studioz, Gurmeet Singh)

Best Lyrics

Babbu Maan- Marjaney (Sucha Soorma)

Happy Raikoti- Dil Chandra (Kudi Haryane Val Di)

Harmanjeet- Parindey (Jatt Nu Chudail Takri)

Harmanjeet Singh- Ram Ji (Bibi Rajni)

Khara- Sufna Ae Mera (Jee Ve Sohneya Jee)

Satinder Sartaaj- Bhulliye Kive’n (Shayar)

Best Playback Singer (Male)

B Praak- Parindey (Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri)

Babbu Maan- Marjaney (Sucha Soorma)

Bannet Dosanjh- Ram Ji (Bibi Rajni)

Diljit Dosanjh- Lehnga (Jatt & Juliet 3)

Happy Raikoti- Chann (Warning 2)

Satinder Sartaaj- Bhulliye Kive’n (Shayar)

Sukhwinder Singh – Tu Malik (Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di)

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Afsana Khan- Wafa (Jee Ve Sohneya Jee)

Deepak Dhillon & Jyotica Tangri- Haye Booh (Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri)

Jasmine Sandlas- 90-90 Nabbe Nabbe (Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri)

Jyoti Nooran- Bibi Rajni (Nagri Nagri)

Shipra Goyal- Marjaneya (Sucha Soorma)

Sunanda Sharma- Parlour Te (Mittran Da Challeya Truck Ni)

Best Story

Baldev Gill & Amar Hundal (Bibi Rajni)

Dheeraj Kedarnath Rattan (Khadari)

Gurpreet Bhullar (Oye Bhole Oye)

Jagdeep Singh Warring (Shayar)

Rakesh Dhawan (Mittran Da Challeya Truck Ni)

Best Screenplay

Amar Hundal (Bibi Rajni)

Amarjit Singh Saron (Je Jatt Vigarh Gya)

Gippy Grewal (Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di)

Gippy Grewal (Warning 2)

Jagdeep Sidhu (Jatt & Juliet 3)

Rakesh Dhawan (Mittran Da Challeya Truck Ni)

Best Dialogue

Amarjit Singh Saron (Je Jatt Vigarh Gya)

Baldev Gill (Bibi Rajni)

Gippy Grewal (Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di)

Jagdeep Sidhu (Jatt & Juliet 3)

Jagdeep Singh Warring (Shayar)

Best Background Score

Dipesh Varma (Bibi Rajni)

Kevin Roy (Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di)

Kevin Roy (Warning 2)

Raju Singh (Shayar)

Sandeep Saxena (Shukrana)

Sunny Vik (Jee Ve Sohneya Jee)

Best Sound Design

Akshay Bragta (Tabaah)

Nitish Sharma (Boo Main Dargi)

Parikshit Lalvani & Kunal Mehtah (Bibi Rajni)

Parikshit Lalvani (Shayar)

Parikshit Lalvani (Warning 2)

Best Cinematography

Baljit Singh Deo (Bibi Rajni)

Baljit Singh Deo (Warning 2)

Harpreet (Jee Ve Sohneya Jee)

Navneet Misser (Jatt Nu Chudail Takri)

Vineet Malhotra (Shahkot)

Best Production Design

Alok Halder (Shayar )

Rashid Rangrez (Sucha Soorma)

Sheena Saini (Kudi Haryane Val Di)

Vijay Dulguch (Bibi Rajni)

Vijay Dulguch (Warning 2)

Best Editing

Bharat S Raawat (Apne Ghar Begane)

Bharat S Raawat (Jee Ve Sohneya Jee)

Gurjeet Hundal (Bibi Rajni)

Gurjit Hundal (Warning 2)

Mandiip Singh (Je Jatt Vigarh Gya)

Manish More (Jatt & Juliet 3)

Best Choreography

Arvind Thakur & Mehul Gadani- Haye Booh (Jatt Nu Chudail Takri)

Mehul Gadani- Gabru Gulab Warga (Rose Rosy Te Gulab)

Punit J Pathak- Disco (Shinda Shinda No Papa)

Tushar Kalia- Lehnga (Jatt & Juliet 3)

Tushar Kalia- Title Track Kudi Haryane Val Di (Kudi Haryane Val Di)

Best Action

K Ganesh (Blackia 2)

Monu Kamboj, Ajay Thakur Pathania, Harpal Singh Palli (Khadari)

Om Prakash (Gandhi 3)

Paramjeet Dhillon (Je Jatt Vigarh Gya)

Siraj Sayed (Warning 2)

Best Debut Director

Balraj Syal (Apne Ghar Begane)

Happy Rode (Rode College)

Harjot Singh (Mr. Shudai)

Kalyaani Singh (Nanak Naam Jahaz Hai)

Satyajeet Puri (Munda Rockstar)