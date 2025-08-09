Bridging the Wellness Gap: Reaviva Becomes One of India’s First Lifestyle Clinics to Integrate Dedicated Mental Health Expertise

Mumbai, 09th August 2025: In a progressive move that reflects growing public awareness around emotional wellbeing, Reaviva Holistic Health has become one of the first lifestyle-led wellness clinics in India to formally onboard a dedicated mental health expert as part of its core offerings. Jasdeep Mago Jethani, a UK-trained clinical neuropsychologist and psychotherapist, joins Reaviva’s multidisciplinary team to address a long-standing gap in the wellness space: the integration of emotional and psychological health into routine wellness care.

With recent data from the India Mental Health Observatory (2024) revealing that nearly 58% of urban Indians experience moderate to high levels of stress, and the WHO predicting that mental health disorders will be the leading cause of disability globally by 2030, Reaviva’s decision is both timely and impactful.

Jasdeep brings over a decade of experience in helping individuals, couples, and corporate teams build resilience, overcome trauma, and navigate life transitions. Her qualifications include a Master’s in Clinical Neuropsychology from the University of Bangor (UK) and certifications in Emotional Intelligence and Neuroleadership from the Neuroleadership Institute of Australia. At Reaviva, she will lead initiatives like Navigating Relationships, Neuropsychological Remedies for Daily Stress, and Building Emotionally Intelligent Workplaces tailored programs designed to meet the mental health needs of modern urban Indians.