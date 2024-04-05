BILLBOARD PRENUP: A BYTE OF LOVE – Artistic Triumph at Bolsky Gallery by Vita Kari

Los Angeles, CA – April 5, 2024 – MFA Fine Arts student, Vita Kari, proudly announces the successful conclusion of the groundbreaking exhibition, BILLBOARD PRENUP: A BYTE OF LOVE, hosted at Bolsky Gallery at Otis College of Art and Design. The exhibition, which ran from March 22nd to March 29th, captivated audiences with its innovative exploration of the convergence of digital and physical realms.

Drawing inspiration from early reality dating shows, Vita Kari’s masterful curation of installations, videos, and sculptural works delved into the intricate interplay between the virtual and tangible worlds. Through a mesmerizing performance piece, Kari unveiled a profound union between their digital and physical selves.

One of the exhibition’s standout features was Kari’s reinterpretation of familial narratives, as they adorned objects with designs reminiscent of their grandmother’s clothing. Kari elicited a visceral response from viewers, transcending conventional boundaries of artistry.

Vita Kari’s ability to leverage both traditional and cutting-edge technologies to disrupt and reflect upon self-presentation and identity in an interconnected digital age was met with resounding acclaim. Their immersive performance work involving illusion captivated audiences and highlighted pressing contemporary issues surrounding digital identity.