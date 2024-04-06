Sustainability Rebranding: 3 PR Tips for Your Business

For businesses, making the move to more sustainable processes can’t be just an internal thing. Environmental concerns are at the forefront of public consciousness, so more and more companies are under pressure to demonstrate their commitment to sustainability.

So, if your business is making the move, kudos, and here are three public relations (PR) tips.

Highlight Tangible Impact

Demonstrating the tangible impact of your sustainability initiatives means showing the real-world difference your business is making.

You want to:

Implement systems to measure and track key sustainability metrics like carbon emissions, water usage, and waste generation

Crunch the numbers to accurately quantify the impact of your sustainability efforts

Present your impact data visually, using charts, infographics, or interactive dashboards to make it easily digestible for your audience – whether it’s about laser cleaning savings or solar energy breakthroughs

For example, say your business recently went solar. Instead of just mentioning it, provide specific data like:

The amount of CO2 emissions reduced annually thanks to solar energy

How many cars’ worth of emissions that reduction is equivalent to

The percentage of your total energy consumption now fulfilled by solar power

Showcase Partnerships and Collaborations

Collaborating with like-minded organizations shows that you’re part of a bigger movement, working together to make a difference.

You want to:

Find partners who share your sustainability values, whether they’re NGOs, industry associations, or other eco-conscious businesses

Work together on initiatives that leverage each partner’s strengths to achieve common sustainability goals

Team up on marketing and PR campaigns to promote shared sustainability efforts and reach a wider audience

For example, say your business partners with a local environmental NGO for a beach cleanup campaign. You can:

Co-brand promotional materials and press releases announcing the campaign

Explain the objectives of the partnership

Get employees from both organizations involved in the cleanup and encourage them to share their experiences on social media using a specific hashtag

Educate and Empower Consumers

Empowering consumers with knowledge and resources to make sustainable choices builds a community of like-minded individuals who support your sustainability initiatives.

You want to:

Create educational content like blog posts, videos, or webinars that raise awareness about sustainability issues and eco-friendly practices

Host workshops or events where consumers can learn practical tips for living a more sustainable lifestyle

Collaborate with eco-influencers or sustainability experts to amplify your message and reach a wider audience

For example, suppose your business launches a “Green Living Guide” series on your website and social media. You could:

Write blog posts and create videos covering topics like sustainable fashion and reducing household waste

Invite guest experts to contribute articles or participate in live Q&A sessions with your audience

Offer downloadable resources like shopping guides for eco-friendly products or checklists for sustainable living

You want to spread the word about your business’s sustainability efforts. Consider these PR tips.